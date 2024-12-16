After Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was attacked by Kevin Owens and suffered an injury.

WWE has since provided an update on Rhodes' injury. They revealed that he has “suffered cervical swelling.” The Undisputed WWE Champion was also kept overnight at a local hospital following the attack.

“While X-Rays were negative for a fracture, Rhodes has been officially diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm,” the official statement from WWE read.

Of course, it is unclear if Rhodes' injury is in storyline or not. WWE could be writing him out of storylines to give the workhorse champion a break before the Road to WrestleMania begins.

Where does his injury leave WWE Champion Cody Rhodes?

Rhodes will likely be back sooner rather than later. The WWE's flagship program, Monday Night RAW, will move to Netflix on January 6, 2025. WWE will want their biggest stars on the show, including Rhodes.

So, expect his latest “injury” to keep him away from Owens temporarily. Rhodes will likely be back in the fold in the coming weeks before RAW moves to Netflix.

Less than a month later, the Royal Rumble takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana. Rhodes will likely be on the card since he is the Undisputed WWE Champion. Before you know it, WrestleMania 41 will be here.

Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion for over 250 days since winning it at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 7, 2024.

His latest title defense came against Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event. They previously fought over the title at Bash in Berlin in August. Owens was unsuccessful in his championship pursuits.

Late in their Saturday Night's Main Event match, Rhodes accidentally took out the referee. Owens then tried to use a steel chair before Rhodes avoided him. He then hit a Cross Rhodes onto the steel chair, pushing it out of the ring before the referee got back to his feet to make the count.

Rhodes seemingly used heel tactics to defeat Owens. The case could be made that it was self-defense — after all, Owens brought it into the ring.

His title reign

During his Undisputed WWE Championship reign, Rhodes has had successful title defenses against veterans like AJ Styles and Owens. He has also faced the likes of Logan Paul and Solo Sikoa during this run.

Saturday Night's Main Event was Rhodes' first title defense in a couple of months. He has recently been brought back into the Bloodline story, teaming with Roman Reigns against Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood. He also won the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship against Gunther at Crown Jewel in November 2024.