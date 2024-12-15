After eating a CrossRhodes onto a chair to lose the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens must have been incredibly upset with how his trip to Long Island shook out.

Well, as it turns out, that barely scratches the surface, as after the show went off the air, KO decided to attack Rhodes with ridiculous ferocity, hitting the “American Nightmare” with a piledrive – which, in WWE, is a hospitalizable offense – before sending him to the ER in a neck brace strapped to a stretcher.

To make matters all the more interesting, Owens wasn't done, as another video, a fan-shot video, no less, showed the “Prize Fighter” hitting pushing booker, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as the former 14-time Champion tried to cool him down. While this wouldn't be too big of a deal in the past, as Levesque is widely considered one of the top in-ring acts of his era, he famously retired a few years back because of his heart condition and has let it be known that he will probably never wrestle again.

So why did WWE shoot this angle? Surely they aren't booking a match between KO and “The Game” – though who would have predicted KO vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin a few years back at WrestleMania? – but is this set up for another match at the next Saturday Night's Main Event, which is coming to fans in January from San Antonio? Or maybe this is to keep both KO and Rhodes out of the Royal Rumble picture, even if it feels like both men should be on the Netflix debut of RAW earlier in the month?

No matter how you slice it, it would appear the feud between Owens and Rhodes isn't slowing down any time soon, as the two men have further heightened their angle at Saturday Night's Main Event in Long Island instead of cooling it down. What that leads to, however, will be incredibly interesting to see, as it's safe to assume this will lead into Rhodes' WrestleMania angle, be that with Roman Reigns, or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.