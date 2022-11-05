Drew McIntyre gets cage-y in WWE Crown Jewel win over Karrion Kross

Drew McIntyre just wants a fair shake against Karrion Kross in a WWE ring – no fireballs, no pepper spray, just a fair, even match between two in-ring performers to see who is the better in-ring wrestler.

But how can the “Scottish Warrior” ensure that would happen? Would he ask for an empty arena match? No, there are too many chances for Scarlett to interfere in that scenario, like hiding under the ring, or in, say, a nacho stand. How about a strap match? That was McIntyre’s idea at Extreme Rules, and while it theoretically should have worked, Scarlet found a way to mess with that one too.

No, the perfect way to keep his opponent in the ring and his opponent’s valet out of it was to surround the ring with a steel cage and force a one-on-one contest. With only three ways to win the match via pin, submission, or two feet on the ground outside of the ring, the no-disqualifications match seemingly favored McIntyre, but Kross gave him a good showing, proving that he may escape the title of being Minoru Suzuki‘s “young boy” yet. After escaping Kross’ Kross Jacket sleeper and then a Doomsday Saito that wrapped him up right good, McIntyre seemingly had the upper hand against his younger foil but just when it looked like things were over, who but Scarlett jumped up on the cage to provide a distraction and seemingly change the tenor of the match. Still, McIntyre soldiered on, and after hitting one heck of a superplex off the top of the ring, it looked like McIntyre was going to walk out of the ring the victor… until Scarlett sprayed “The Chosen One” – plus a referee – in the eyes with mace to blow that advantage.

And yet, in the end, even Scarlett re-locking the door to the ring wasn’t enough to keep McIntyre from the winner’s circle, as the former Universal Champion quickly scaled the cage and dropped to his feat before Kross could slither out of the ring. After two dud finishes, this one truly gave the people what they wanted.