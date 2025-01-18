When fans think about the early WWE career of Drew McIntyre, they often think about “The Chosen One,” the moniker Vince McMahon pushed when he came over from Scotland.

Pushed to the moon early on before he effectively burned out in a shocking twist, landing in tag teams and as part of the Three Man Band before being famously released from his contract, McIntyre had to more or less reinvent himself on the indies, setting up the sort of presentation he now brings along to RAW or SmackDown to this very day.

And yet, in a recent interview with The Daily Mail, McIntyre noted that someone who played a big role in his career is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who became a fan early on in his run and provided a few key co-signs along the way.

“He has always looked out for me since the very beginning of my career, he's always had such positive words. I just told a story about meeting his ex-wife, Dany, on a plane one time, and she told me herself and and Rock were big fans of mine and saw big things in the future, which was so cool to hear back then. Then fast forward so many years later, in 2017 I believe it was when TMZ had asked him who he thought was going to be the next big player. And it wasn't like I was about to win the Rumble. I was still kind of random, a bad guy on the show, and he was able to pick me out and go, ‘Drew McIntyre. He's the one to keep an eye on,'” McIntyre told The Daily Mail.

“He always had such positive public comments. When I re-signed, I sent the sword as a little gift. He has always been there for advice and to include me in his live stream after the match, I wasn't exactly expecting it, but I feel very honored that he's willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It's so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favour, and he's working on that for me.”

While some fans have joked about “The People's Champion” quite literally handing the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion a sword upon agreeing to a new deal with the promotion, it does prove a special connection the multi-millionaire has with the “Scottish Warrior,” as he doesn't just hand out weapons of war to anyone.

What this little favor could be, however, remains to be seen, as considering how McIntyre has been presented on WWE television over the last year, it could quite literally be anything, from getting his old theme back to a literal in-ring assist in the pursuit of taking down Roman Reigns' version of The Bloodline. Keep an eye on this one, wrestling fans, as it could mean something, nothing, or quite literally everything.