By his own admission, Edge’s return to the WWE has been… interesting. Since returning at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge has had to wrestle in front of no crowds for all of 2021 and some of 2022 and then almost immediately was thrust into angles involving The Judgement Day, be that in allegiance with the group or facing off against the crew that now includes Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

From Hell in a Cell, to SummerSlam to Extreme Rules, and eventually the Elimination Chamber, if Edge or Balor has been on a WWE “Premium Live Event,” more likely than not, they have been wrestling each other in one way or another.

At WrestleMania 39, Edge would like to put that feud behind him once and for all.

Taking the ring for the opening segment of RAW, Edge called out the members of The Judgement Day, and Balor specifically, suggesting that, after all of this rigmarole, he’s ready to finish the feud once and for all in a setting where no member of either man’s posse can interfere with the finish: Hell in a Cell.

Needless to say, Edge’s declaration garnered a massive pop, but unfortunately for “The Rated-R Superstar,” Balor knows a thing about going to you-know-where.

“Edge, I’ve been to h*ll before, and it spit me out because h*ll couldn’t handle my demons,” Balor said. “I’ll see you at WrestleMania.”

Oh snap, are fans getting “The Demon” Finn Balor back for the first time since he was thoroughly embarrassed by Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021? If so, Balor might be in for the fight of his life.