When it comes to the WWE Universe, one thing is clear: LA Knight is very popular.

The man with the undeniable kavorka, the namer of dummies, the master of the BFT, wherever Knight shows up, fans are going to cheer his name, and when he asks fans to talk to them, he just knows a “yeah!” is coming back from an enthusiastic audience.

But why? Well, in an appearance on WittyWhittier, even Knight admitted that he wasn't sure, even if he's certainly happy for the support.

“Short answer, I don't know. I really don't know. because, I mean, if you look at everything that was going on at the time when that rise really started happening, the only thing I could really attribute it to was just taking advantage of some of the time that I had when I was doing the whole deal with Bray Wyatt,” LA Knight explained via Fightful.

“But at the time, still, it was kind of like, we don't know about this guy. But it seems like once I got out of that, I didn't really have any direction. For months, there was nothing happening with me. But somehow in that time is when, oh, wait a minute. I think we kind of like this guy. I don't know what it was, but clearly I must have been making the most of my time. Because I wasn't doing a damn thing. So something was hitting. I don't know what it is, and I can't attribute it to anything.”

Maybe the WWE Universe was desperate for a sort of Attitude Era throwback and instantly latched on to what Knight brought to the table. Or maybe his NXT run really got this going, and that hyped followed him to the main roster. Or maybe still, the absolutely insane collapse of the Maximum Male Models earned the long-time vet a ton of sympathy from fans who had to witness that go down, with his come-up so impressive it would make Field Marshal Paul von Hindenburg blush. Either way, LA Knight is over, and if he has his way, he's going to stay that way.

LA Knight loves his new WWE schedule

Elsewhere on WittyWhittier, Knight reflected on his new WWE schedule, which has allowed him to travel the world while somehow doing fewer dates due to the constricted domestic live event schedule.

“It's crazy, too, because we've slowed down the domestic live events here in the U.S. It's like you'd figure, ‘oh, well, that's great. We're going to get a little more time at home.' No, because it's been so much more international. I mean, we did two UK tours or two, I think it was two UK tours within a matter of like two or three weeks, just back in October, November. One, I think we were somewhere in Europe, Germany, Brussels, a couple other places like a month before that,” Knight noted via Fightful.

“Been everywhere around the world and back in such a small amount of time. I mean, Japan in July, everywhere. I can keep going. It doesn't stop. There's not a lot of lulls. It's crazy because, I mean, I'm not even sure that we've been this regularly worldwide. I know I think back to when I was a kid and randomly be in Kuwait or South Africa or something like that. But now it's like it's such a regular thing now, multiple times per year to be in very different parts of the world that give us a very different flavor to what we do, which is really cool.”

With WWE's new Netflix deal, it's clear saturating international markets with shows is a good idea to get more eyes on the product. But will it work? Fans will have to tune in to find out.