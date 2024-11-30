With Survivor Series: WarGames officially upon the WWE Universe, it seems like everyone has an opinion on the show.

Some are looking forward to a pair of WarGames matches in an early afternoon outing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, others wonder about the composition of the card, with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes curiously off the card, and others still more excited about other wrestling events entirely, like next month's Saturday Night Main Event on Long Island or AEW's Continental Classic.

Fortunately, one person who is very excited about the show and its WarGames main event between two Bloodlines is Rikishi, the father of three of the match's participants and the OG of the Anoa'i-Fatu Family.

Discussing the match on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi laid out his expectations for the match, which he believes could be a WrestleMania-caliber contest.

“Absolutely, fantastic, all-around great match, a memory that we will never forget as fans. I feel these guys here are gonna raise the bar so heavy with this match here that it will be [impossible] to be able to top it. Who knows, this might be the last WarGames. It's the first WarGames that the family member has gotten into, and you want to make it the best ever because this opportunity might not come back again. So hopefully these guys make sure, going into it, that everybody's healthy, that they're at full potential to be able to get out there and perform. That's what you expect from Bloodline,” Rikishi explained via Fightful.

“Every single person that's there, even with CM Punk, Sami, I mean these guys are all great, great workers, and to be able to have family members go up against each other, you see exactly what they can bring to the table. So you got this WarGames. It's gonna be a h*ll of a setting. So let's hope that we see some things that's never been done in the WarGames. I'm assuming there's gonna be a lot of bloodshed that goes on in there, and may the best team win. It's gonna be like a WrestleMania type of vibe, without a doubt. It's gonna be off the charts.”

Is Rikishi's opinion on the money? Only time will tell, but based on the talent in the match, it's safe to say all the ingredients are there for an elite outcome; WWE just has to execute at that level.

Rikishi didn't expect CM Punk to join WarGames

Elsewhere on his podcast, Rikishi was asked about CM Punk joining The Bloodline as their final WarGames teammate. While he didn't expect it, instead assuming the performer in question would be Brock Lesnar, he does like the addition, as it should produce interesting results.

“I don't know. I mean, really? CM Punk? I didn't see that coming a mile away, I really didn't. I don't know. With Paul being out and that phone call from Roman calling Paul, he didn't pick up, I would have probably thought that it would have been somebody like Brock Lesnar. I don't know,” Rikishi noted via Fightful.

“With CM Punk, he's just such a big asset to the company as far as being able to help draw people to the arenas and the pay-per-view. I just kind of seen CM Punk off by himself. I'm speaking as a promoter vibe. To put my best hitters out there to be able to sell this thing, and numbers, I'm a numbers guy. Then I'm just thinking, wow, it just fits, if in case, where was Paul at? Then out comes Brock Lesnar. So this caught me off-guard with CM Punk. I don't know. Maybe now, it's hard to say because I felt when Sami kicked Roman in the mouth, possibly something could turn out from there. But now we got CM Punk. CM Punk is obviously a bigger name as far as than Sami, I feel. Sami's a good worker, not knocking him, but main event status, if you wanted to sell something could possibly come out of this thing here with CM Punk up against Roman, or who knows? Maybe CM Punk might be starting his own faction.”

Will Punk use this match as a jumping-off point for something bigger? Only time will tell, but Rikishi is right about one thing: his addition does make the match all the more interesting indeed.