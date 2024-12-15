While Cody Rhodes technically had a very good night at Saturday Night's Main Event, securing a win over Kevin Owens with a CrossRhodes onto a steel chair, he was taking it from all angles in the show's main event, with the “Prize Fighter” hitting him with everything he has before and after the match and Jesse Ventura letting him have it the whole night on commentary.

Wait, what? It's true, returning to call Saturday Night's Main Event for the first time in 40 years, Ventura went full-on heel at the commentary table when talking about the “American Nightmare” with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, pointing out that Rhodes did KO dirty, that his ankle was busted, and that he simply wasn't his father no matter how hard he tried to be.

But why? Well, simple really: “The Body” was never afraid to share his opinions as a color commentator back in the day, with his style helping to influence current color men, both heels and faces, to this very day. Ventura clearly saw an angle to work with, showing sympathy for Owens' plight, and decided to run with it, especially since he will be calling more Rhodes matches into the future at future Saturday Night's Main Event.

Goodness, calling Rhodes a “cheat” using the chair even when KO introduced it after the first of two ref bumps? By gosh, that is some good heel commentary, as fans quickly noticed and embraced it on social media after the match went underway.

Did WWE want Ventura to cut it up on Rhodes on the mic? Did they suggest he turn heel on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and really lean into the pro-KO, anti-Cody Rhodes conversation? Or did Ventura simply see his shot to add drama to the proceedings and pick Owens as his champion, knowing that WWE wouldn't have an issue with what he did so long as he didn't talk unionization or trash Vince McMahon on the mic? Either way, it's clear the decision went over like gangbusters, and it will make a triumphant return at some point in the future, as Ventura has already signed on to call more SNMEs in 2025.