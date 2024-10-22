As things presently stand, the WWE Universe is in a very good spot, with the promotion as hot as ever and fans very happy with the creative direction Paul “Triple H” Levesque has forged, even if there are the occasional missteps along the way. Ticket sales are up, sell-outs are almost weekly, and with a new Netflix media rights deal about to start in January, the product might just pop off internationally in a way few could have imagined even a few years ago.

And yet, did you know it almost didn't happen? It's true; according to his long-time friend and The Kliq member Kevin Nash, Triple H actually considered leaving WWE when Vince McMahon returned to power. That's right, on the latest edition of Kliq This, Nash revealed a largely unknown power struggle that left Levesque thinking about his future, even if Endeavor ultimately came down on his side when everything fell apart for Mr. McMahon.

“My whole thing is, it’s just like, ‘Who’s the greatest of all time?’ Absolutely, there’s the 1A, 1B, whether you’re a Flair guy or you’re a Hogan guy, and then there’s the business aspect guy, and I say that the best run of anybody would be Triple H, from all standpoints of the business. There’s no comparison. I think one of the reasons that…because he’s so good at what he does on a daily [basis], as soon as he got his hands on the controls, s**t changed, and the product, it just was night and day,” Nash explained on Kliq This via Fightful.

“Vince [McMahon] almost tried to kibosh it, and they went through all that s**t again. I think at that point, if it wouldn’t have went the way it did, I think have walked. Steph [McMahon] already had. [Sean Oliver asked if he meant whether Vince McMahon stayed and took creative back.] Yeah. We never had the conversation, but I know Paul. I just did think that it was like, ‘F**k, man.’ But I heard some other, I have talked to Paul about some other things, so I know some information and things that made me feel really good when I heard how they felt, Endeavor, how they felt about Paul.”

Whoa, there's a world where Levesque could have left WWE, and Mr. McMahon would have remained in control? Would he have returned a few months later when the Janel Grant lawsuit hit? Or is there a world where Levesque is running “The Game” in TNA or another promotion? Until someone sheds more light on the situation – Nash does love to talk – fans will now have to wonder “what if” and what more is there to the story, if there is anything else at all.

Kevin Nash reveals why he opted to leave TNA for WWE in 2011

Elsewhere on Kliq This, Nash revealed why he left TNA in 2011 despite being booked pretty well on television. The deciding factor? Well, that would be the decision to let Booker T walk for a spot in the Royal Rumble.

“I think…I mean I worked hard there. I was in good shape. I think the Main Event Mafia thing could have been, that was money,” Nash explained via Fightful. “They let [Booker T], it was a bad move to let Book go. Once Book left, I said, ‘F**k it, I’m bolting.’ I heard Book was gonna be at that Royal Rumble, I said, ‘S**t, not without me.’ So I died my s**t black, went out there.”

And the rest, as they say, is history: Nash returned at the 2011 Royal Rumble, performing as Diesel for the first time in almost 20 years, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a few years later. While his full-time career largely ended in TNA, his career overall has been better off for it.