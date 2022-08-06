After tapping out during the penultimate match on WWE’s SummerSlam in the middle of a pin, Liv Morgan’s status as the SmackDown Women’s Champion has been one of the more contested topics across the WWE Universe. To some, Morgan won the match fair and square, as Ronda Rousey was pinned legally during her armbar attempt, and the referee awarded the win to the champion fair and square. But to others, the replay clearly showed that Morgan tapped before the referee hit the 3, and thus, the match should have ended.

With Rousey suspended from WWE due to her decision to attack the refereeing corps, Morgan was afforded a chance to talk on the subject on SmackDown and talk she did, declaring that she is still the champ, and will take on whoever wants to challenge her next.

Fortunately for fans in the arena, they didn’t have to wait long to see that happen, as Morgan was afforded a front-row seat to watch five wrestlers duke it out for a chance at her strap.

The results? Well, after five turns to four, down to three, and eventually two, the returning Shayna Baszler took care of business against Raquel Rodriguez after her extended run against the likes of Natalya, Shotzi, Xia Li, and Sonya DeVille and became the number 1 contender for Morgan’s championship.

While Baszler hasn’t had the most luck in a WWE ring in 2022, as she hasn’t won championship gold since Nia Jax was released from the company, who knows, with Triple H back in action and his ex-NXT performers becoming more and more in vogue, who knows, maybe one first-time SmackDown Women’s Champion will lose it to another?