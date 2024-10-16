During his relatively short time in WWE, Logan Paul has already taken on the Bloodline, but not since Jacob Fatu joined the fold.

Paul seemingly knows that he will take on Fatu at some point during his latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast with Jelly Roll. The country singer shared his love for Fatu before Paul talked about seeing Fatu as his “competition.”

“Very clear rising star. He is one of the only guys who really stands out to me, and I think everyone else sees it,” Paul praised. “While I recognize his greatness, part of me also thinks he is on my list, and I will be wrestling him in the near future, and we're gonna be going at it. So, I sorta see him as competition.”

Jelly Roll was excited for the “speed” of their match. Paul promised that their match would go “f**king crazy.” However, he acknowledges that he does not know when it will happen.

At the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE, Paul took on then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns for the title. He lost, thanks to interference from former Bloodline members Jey and Jimmy Uso and their brother, Solo Sikoa (who now leads the faction).

SmackDown has undergone a shake-up in recent months with Sikoa's ascension to lead the Bloodline in Reigns' absence post-WrestleMania XL. He introduced new members, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

Logan Paul's WWE ascension

Even before Logan Paul takes on Jacob Fatu, he has accomplished more in WWE than most in his short time as an in-ring competitor. He made several TV appearances before teaming with the Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

After being turned on by the Miz, Paul turned face. He faced the Miz in his first singles match at SummerSlam in 2022. His second-ever singles match would be at the Crown Jewel PLE against then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Paul lost the match but put on a clinic.

He returned several months later at the 2023 Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. Paul started a feud with Seth “Freakin” Rollins after eliminating him from the match.

The following month at the Elimination Chamber PLE, Paul attacked Rollins during the United States Championship match. The two faced at WrestleMania 39, with Rollins winning the match.

He subsequently competed in the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match before challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Paul won the title from him at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE.

Paul defended the championship a few times throughout his reign, including at WrestleMania XL in a triple-threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. His next WWE match would be a champion vs. champion at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2023 against Cody Rhodes.

Finally, at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE, Paul lost the United States Championship to LA Knight. This loss ended his reign after 273 days.

He has not been seen on WWE TV since. Perhaps Paul is waiting for another marquee event like Crown Jewel or RAW's debut on Netflix in January 2025 to return. WWE fans will have to wait and see who his next feud is with.