At one point or another, seemingly every wrestling fan has been “tricked” by a piece of news, a McDonalds meal, or a pair of sneakers that ended up being associated with rapper Travis Scott instead of “Mankind” himself, Mick Foley.

Why? Well, simple, really: because they both use the moniker “Cactus Jack.”

Gosh, how annoying must that be for Foley to spend his entire career building up a character in WCW, in Japan, in WWE, and beyond who still sells major merch to this day only for an incredibly popular rapper to snipe the name and use it all over the place for his own gains? Well, MuscleManMalcolm asked “Dude Love” that very question on his podcast and received a very interesting answer indeed from the “King of Hardcore.”

“Look, as far as I’m concerned, if someone wants to google Cactus Jack, and Travis’ name is gonna come up first, mine’s gonna be right behind that, I don’t mind,” Foley explained via Fightful. “I know a lot of people do, but I don’t mind when I see the Mandible Claw being used on TV, whereas other wrestlers do mind. So I don’t mind if Travis Scott wants to bring a little more love to the name Cactus Jack because it trickles down to me eventually. It’s a big compliment. I know for the record he’s gotta say he named Cactus Jack after his dad, too. Okay, Travis. If that’s what you want us to believe.”

Wow, that's a surprisingly mature answer from Foley, who has always been one of the cooler dudes in the business and apparently outside of it, too.

Does Foley actually get any crossover from the Scott camp? Do his fans check out old Japanese hardcore matches and vice versa? Or maybe Foley holds the trademark on the brand and thus gets some kickback every time the moniker is used. Either way, considering WWE has been quick to work with Scott over the years, including on a new theme for RAW, it sounds like Foley and Scott will inevitably cross paths more than a few times more before everything is said and done.

Mick Foley wants the old Judgment Day back in WWE

Elsewhere in his conversation with MuscleManMalcolm about all things wrestling, Foley boldly declared that not only does he want the old Judgment Day back, reuniting Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and maybe JD McDonagh too for good measure, but that he actually considers Mami the “Tribal Chief” of WWE.

“[Laughs] I’m a Mami's boy, alright? When it comes to factions, I want the old Judgment Day back, okay?” ” Foley asked via Fightful. “Carlito, it’s not on you, but that’s not my Judgment Day. The real tribal leader in WWE always has been, always will be, and still is Mami.”

Will Foley ever get his wish? I mean, probably not any time soon, but hey, he can dream, right? Considering how many times the NWO has reunited for one event or another over the years, it would be foolish to assume that Judgment Day never stands together with their fists in the air again, especially since they are all in their wrestling primes.