Otis accomplished an impressive feat outside of the WWE ring

Otis is a lot of things in the WWE Universe; he’s a former member of Heavy Machinery, the former Kayfabe boyfriend of current NXT Woman’s Champion Mandy Rose, and Chad Gabel’s current prized pupal in Alpha Academy, WWE’s premier scholastic faction this side of Chase U.

Fortunately for Otis, his learning has extended outside of the ring, as after beginning reading lessons provided by WWE to help overcome his Dyslexia, the one-time RAW Tag Team Champion has officially completed reading his first-ever book, Pet Sematary by Steven King, as he expressed in a heartfelt note on his Instagram.

Feelin’ Cool and Excited to finish my FIRST EVER Book From Front to Back

PET SEMATARY

About a Year and half ago @wwe Approached me to get into Reading Class

My Family and Friends know but here on the Social I’m here to tell you guys

I’ve always had Bad Reading Dyslexia since I was in Elementary School

My pronouncing is Alright but my Comprehension has always been Juicy for me

I’m embarrassed about it at times but Really can’t do much about it besides do what we all do

JUST GET THROUGH IT Day By Day

When Kimberly Swedberg became My Teacher she asked me what stories I’m into

I of course said ‘Anything Horror’

But I mentioned one Movie that scared the Sh#t out of me as a kid and still gets me

Which is Stephen King’s PET SEMATARY

Kimmy goes ‘I’ll see what I can do’

I’ve been hearin’ for years from many how much Better the books are than the movies

Didn’t believe it til now

The 2 characters that scared me in the story was Timmy Baterman and Zelda

After reading this book, they seemed 10 times more evil and scary

GOOD LORD!

The Story itself had like 5 things that go into great detail that the Awesome Movie Didin’t have that made you love and invest in the Characters even more

To me this Story was always so damn terrifying, depressing, and emotional

Pulls at your Heart strings and makes you go WHAT THE HELL

THANK YOU @wwe

THANK YOU ‘KIMMY’ Kim Swedberg for being the Best instructor and teacher

Especially your patience with me hahahaha

Onto the Next One…..

THE SHINING

– (OTIS) Niko