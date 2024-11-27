Though they had a temporary true for Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia, with the duo having a meeting of the minds on Georgia Tech's football field, it's clear Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns still aren't on the best terms despite both being coded as babyfaces on SmackDown.

Need proof? Well, look no further than Reigns' recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, where, while promoting Survivor Series: WarGames, the “OTC” unloaded the clip on the “American Nightmare,” accusing the Georgia boy of being a fake Bulldogs fan who didn't even go to the school.

“I will say this, Cody is not a Georgia fan,” Reigns declared. “He's like a lot of these Georgia people, Cody is one of those guys who went to Walmart and bought a Georgia Bulldogs shirt; that's it. He didn't go to the school, he may have had a couple of stupid adolescent nights down there on whatever stupid street they got in Athens, but he's not a Georgia Bulldog. He's like all the other… that's the thing, [he was on College Gameday last week] making picks based off of like, who his aunt's, uncle's, brother's mother-in-law likes; something terrible; it was just bad strategy all the way around. That's why it took him four years to beat me, five, however many years.”

Sheesh, while Reigns may be a babyface in his program against Solo Sikoa, it's clear there is no love lost towards Rhodes, who still has “his” belt after securing the win at WrestleMania 40. Whether they are the play at WrestleMania 41 or WWE takes things in another direction, it's clear Reigns could flip that switch on the spot if need be.

Roman Reigns is officially booked for RAW‘s Netflix debut

Elsewhere in his interview with Traina, Reigns was asked about the elephant in the room, RAW moving to Netflix, and whether or not he would be featured on the streaming giant's new show.

While Reigns wasn't willing to divulge too much about his 2025 plans, he did let it be known definitively that he would be in Los Angeles for the first RAW of 2024.

“I'm not exactly sure. I'm just trying to get to the premiere. I'm on the premiere. I don't think I can share too much more than that at this point,” Reigns told SI via Fightful. “We haven't scheduled my exact dates for going into WrestleMania from Rumble forward, but that is definitely a topic that has to be addressed. It's an understandable one for the impact, the amount of money that is part of this deal. I completely understand. These are all great problems to have. Nobody loves being in the tug of war more than me. It usually works out pretty good.”

On paper, nothing about Reigns' announcement comes as too much of a surprise, but when you consider that The Bloodline has been basically the top act on SmackDown for the last few years, even with Cody Rhodes as the current WWE Champion, moving the faction to RAW would be a pretty big move by the promotion, and a pretty big story, too.