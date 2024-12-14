After all but announcing that he was going to appear on the first-ever episode of RAW broadcast on Netflix, Roman Reigns has laid out what exactly he plans to do at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and, more importantly, who he's coming for.

But who could it be? Are fans finally getting a rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes? Or will he instead gun for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship, making him the new face of RAW as the show moves to its new home? Neither: Reigns wants Sikoa, and the “OTC” wants him in Tribal Combat.

“It's been a rough year. Not that long ago, we ran everything. But then in the spring and through the summer, it all fell apart. I lost my title, I lost my Wise Man, I lost the Bloodline. The entire Bloodline. But most importantly, I lost my Ula Fala,” Reigns boldly declared.

“See, the thing is, Solo, four years ago, you weren't here. I didn't take that Ula Fala; I earned it. My father, my uncle, your great uncles, they crowned me with that responsibility because I was the man to lead this family. The only thing that matters to me is my family, and my Ula Fala, and the responsibility that only I can handle. So for some, January 6 is Netflix, that's what it's all about. For me, it's Tribal Combat. Your Bloodline won one, and mine won one. I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6 on Netflix, take back my Bloodline. On January 6th, I take back my Ula Fala. On January 6th, I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me.”

Ah snaps, well there you go folks; Reigns and Sikoa are going at it for the moniker of the “Tribal Chief” in LA, and no matter how things shake out, it's safe to assume that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be there to get in on the action one way or the other. Will Reigns secure the moniker only to get stomped out by the “Final Boss” in a partnership heel turn? Or will he instead assist Sikoa in defeating Reigns, with the former having hinted on multiple occasions that he is in cahoots with The Rock in the past? One way or another, it's safe to assume this match and everything around it is going to be a must-watch for fans, as it could set up the next four months of WWE programming leading into WrestleMania 41.