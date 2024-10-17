When fans reflect back on Bad Blood, they don't think about Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeating Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, or the return of Jimmy Uso, or even the Hell in a Cell match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, but instead, the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the WWE Universe.

Understandable? You bet, though he's wrestled exactly one match this decade, The Rock remains one of the biggest stars in the world and draws more attention to the promotion than any other WWE talent past or present.

And yet, while evaluating the show, Rikishi had one area of concern with the show that has been nagging at him, so much so that, he discussed it on his Off The Top podcast. His issue? Rhodes and Reigns finished off the show on the same page, with the duo remaining babyfaces for the time being, even if one of the duo should have really turned heel on the other.

“I almost feel like, man, I would have thought, and this is just my weird mind, I’m always thinking, when people go left, I go right, during that time, it d**n sure would have been nice if Cody turned on Roman. You got two big babyfaces, and Cody’s been that babyface since Roman’s been gone. Then, to be able to come back together, you can almost…[Roman] puts out that aura, he puts out that vibe, you can almost feel coming through the TV how over this guy is. This was once a guy that people hated his guts, but as you can listen, man. You be got the champion, and you’ve got a guy that lost to the champion, making his [return], coming back to wrestle, and the building erupted,” Rikishi explained via Fightful.

“So I thought, man, it’s gonna happen right now. In my mind, I said, ‘This would be the perfect time for Cody to switch up.’ So now you switch up, you have Cody and Roman come back, and boom, Roman’s already a babyface now. Boom, the belt drops to Roman, boom here comes The Rock. Now we can continue on. Still got a lot of people in The Bloodline, they can either do a WarGames or whatever the case may be. But I think for me, because Cody is sharp-dressed. He’s a babyface, but he’s one of those guys that you can hate real quick. When you see him on TV, his promos, almost like arrogant. He’s a nice guy, but arrogant.”

On paper, it makes sense that Rikishi wants to see Rhodes turn heel and keep Reigns the babyface, as he has a vested interest in The Bloodline continuing to dominate the WWE Universe. Still, he does make a pretty good face for Rhodes, becoming a sort of modern-day Million Dollar Man, using his privilege to put others down.