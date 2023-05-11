A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With the Draft officially passed, members of the WWE Universe have officially begun to settle into their new homes, with SmackDown set to debut a half-dozen or so performers who have never wrestled on the Blue Brand before.

Two of those performers are Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions who were drafted onto SmackDown following their run in developmental. When asked about their new spot on the main roster in a spot on Busted Open Radio, Chance and Carter commented on their surreal last week.

“It’s just surreal. We’ve been working for this for so long and together as a team as well,” Chance said via Fightful. “We’ve had the opportunity to stay together for four years now as a team so, to be able to share this moment and finally be there, it just doesn’t feel real yet, it’s only been a week.”

“It hasn’t kicked in yet, it hasn’t kicked in yet,” Carter said.



When asked if they knew they’d be drafted onto the Blue Brand, Chance admitted they had no idea.

“No. We actually were pretty sure it wasn’t happening,” Chance said. “Not only did we not know, we thought we weren’t [getting called up]. Especially when the Women’s Tag Champs got brought up, we were like ‘Man, that’s the tag team that they’re taking and that’s it’, you know? Then, the very last [second], at like 10:30pm on Monday and we’re at the watch party and we were like ‘I think it’s over’ and then they just like, said our names and we were like ‘Wait, what’s happening? What brand did they even say?’”

With their first official episode of SmackDown scheduled for Friday, it’s only a matter of time before Chance and Carter make their main roster debut for WWE, and you’d best believe they’re coming to party.