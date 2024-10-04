After learning alongside the rest of the country about the horrible mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to use his substantial celebrity to help uplift the community's spirits, announcing he would attend the school's first football game in October… one day before WWE Bad Blood 50 miles down the road in Atlanta.

Taking to social media to announce the deal, The Rock celebrated the greater Apalachee High School family for coming together, as it's only been a month since the tragedy.

“Big football game tonight as the Apalachee High School Wildcats take the field in their first home game back since their school’s mass shooting about a month ago. These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community, and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love, and strength,” The Rock wrote on social media.

“I promised them I would be there tonight for them – and I will. Win or lose, these Apalachee kids are already undefeated. See you tonight, LET'S GO.”

On paper, this is a great example of altruism on the part of The Rock, as he has no real connection to the community but still made the choice to help out in the best way he can: by being a pillar of hope to a community in distress. How this could impact WWE, however, feels far less selfless, as he has a bone to pick with two of the promotion's biggest stars, and they just so happen to be wrestling in the main event.

The Rock's return could have huge Crown Jewel implications

After coming together to form an unlikely union back in September, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to take part in the main event of Bad Blood together, combining their considerable star power to go head-to-head against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline.

Now granted, with the Guerrillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa almost certainly looking to impact the match from the ringside area and RKO potentially on deck to help the babyfaces, this match should have serious storyline implications, but what if The Rock returns at the end of it? What if The Rock helps out Rhodes and Reigns? Or maybe sides with Sikoa and Fatu as a Bloodline elder? Or maybe he just comes out at the end of the show, hits his music, and throws up the eyebrow as the show goes off the air, with Rhodes and Reigns looking on in shock?

Needless to say, his inclusion in the show could have serious implications, especially with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia rapidly approaching.

Since the show's initial running back in 2018, Reigns has been on five of them, with his lone absence coming on the initial Crown Jewel show due to his leukemia diagnosis. Considering that fanbase's appreciation for nostalgia and the bonkers amount of money they pay for WWE shows each year, having, say, The Rock serve as the guest referee for a rematch between Rhodes and Reigns makes plenty of sense, even if some fans would rather hold off such an encounter until a bit closer to WrestleMania 41.