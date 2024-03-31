When Nick Aldis made the jump from independent promotions like TNA/Impact and NWA to WWE, it should have felt like a whole new world, right? Bigger production, new wrestlers, and a whole new way of doing business that would seemingly be much more professional due to the extensive number of names who have to sign off on any given decision.
In a way, that is most likely true, but little did the “National Treasure” realize that things would be a whole lot more familiar than he expected, as, in an interview with Gabby AF, Aldis highlighted all of the former TNA greats, from Petey Williams to Bobby Roode, who made names for themselves in the Impact Zone.
“Some of the reason that the company is firing on all cylinders so much is because there is a real breath of experience, and I mean this in a sense of, behind the scenes, there’s a lot of TNA fingerprints, and I think that lends itself well because for me, I developed a lot of my skill set by working with limited resources, particularly with the NWA. How could I make the most out of this thing, but I don’t have this huge team of people, I don’t have the ability to go, yeah, send this to that department and they’ll do this and that with it, and then we’ll produce this thing and then we can go to this location and shoot this, no, we got to figure out how to bootstrap this thing, right? RAW was Chicago last night, and Cody referenced it like, ‘Oh, Chicago has been very kind to me.’ A six-year timeline back to what he and I were able to accomplish there. It’s like, there’s value in having people all around your orbit who have been able to squeeze as much juice as possible out of every opportunity,” Nick Aldis told Gabby AF via Fightful.
“Obviously, you need people who are familiar with the WWE way of doing things, because you need people to maximize that system. For me, I’m still figuring out, ‘Oh, we have a person for that?’ Because my instinct still is to sort of figure it out, but it’s like, no, no, there’s a guy for that, you can just ask them. At the same time, having all of these different guys, like Abyss, is back there, Bobby Roode is back there, Shane Helms is back there, Petey Williams is back there, Davari is back there. [These] are all guys that have accomplished things at all sorts of different levels of resources, like we know how to handle a crisis, we know how to make the most out of something when it falls into our lap, we know how to make the most out of something even if it doesn’t seem like very much. Those are all of the skills that we can use to make the better show possible, and then you plug that into this energy source and this incredible amount of resources and the revenue that the company is doing. I know it’s cliche but, the sky is the limit.”
You know, you have to give it to Aldis; he actually makes a really good point. When you get used to producing matches and a show with no budget, being handed the proverbial world to do whatever you with it must be an amazing feeling. While modern WWE might not look like the TNA of old where performers like Magnus shined, if you really think about it, it's a lot more similar to Jeff Jarret's promotion than, say, WWE a decade ago, which rarely had a match worth remembering in the not-too-distant future.
Nick Aldis updates fans on his biceps surgery.
If you're a regular watcher of SmackDown, you may have noticed that Nick Aldis has been wearing a cast on his arm as of late and wondered what happened to the show's general manager.
Well, as it turns out, he suffered a freak ruptured bicep that required surgery. Fortunately, Aldis' surgery was successful, and he's now on the road to recovery after rarely suffering any injuries of note during his professional wrestling career.
“Yes, I just got out of surgery for a ruptured bicep tendon, and yes, the sheets had it within minutes. God bless ’em. Must be a slow news day… anyway it was a freak accident, I’m on the mend, and I will continue to fulfill my obligations,” Nick Aldis told Gabby AF via Inside the Ropes.
“Before this one, I’ve only had one major surgery my whole career, and it was the other bicep. so. It was just a freak thing. Dr. LeClere in Vanderbilt here in Nashville did a phenomenal job. He works on the Nashville Predators and all sorts of high profile athletes and stuff like that. He did a great job. I feel great. I'm in a stupid splint cast thing for a little bit longer, and then, hopefully, I’ll transition to a brace, kind of like the one that we’re seeing Punk wearing. I’ll be switching into one of those, hopefully in time for WrestleMania.”
Is it unusual for an authority figure in wrestling to be walking around with a wrestler's injuries? Yes, for the most part it is. Still, Aldis isn't your usual ganeral manager and considering he could likely work a match on-par with pretty much anyone else on the SmackDown roster, it makes sense that he'd want to stay in shape, even if it didn't quite work out that way this time around.