Sami Zayn was dealt a bad hand on Friday Night SmackDown. Arriving at the WWE show alongside his Island of Relevancy buddies, The Bloodline, Zayn was rejected by “The Tribal Cheif” not once but twice on the show before being kicked out of the group’s locker room following an impassioned speech from Reigns declaring that “he isn’t going to do this every single week.”

Freed to speak his mind, respectfully, of course, Paul Heyman let his “Tribal Cheif” know his real feelings about Zayn before presenting a Goldilocks scenario that could benefit The Bloodline at The Royal Rumble.

“My Tribal Chief, I’ve never liked (Sami) since Day 1, but I support your visions for the Island of Relevancy,” Heyman said to Reigns. “And I try to look at things from the perspective of a special counsel and indeed my Tribal Chief, as your Wise Man. As your Wise Man, perhaps, if you can take it into your ruthless consideration, isn’t it better, as we’re about to sign a contract to defend the (Undisputed WWE Universal World) Title against Kevin Owens of all people, that when it comes to Sami Zayn, my Tribal Chief, maybe it’s better to have him in the castle p*ssing out, then out of the castle p*ssing in.”

Wow, after all of the nice things Heyman said about Zayn after Survivor Series, he turns on him just like that? That’s cold, even for you, Paul E. Dangerously. Will Reigns and company ultimately turn on Zayn before the Rumble bout against KO, or is it better to keep The Honorary Uce close before kicking him to the curb at a TBD date in the future? Needless to say, what this once closely, folks.