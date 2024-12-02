When the WWE returned to the iconic ECW 2300 arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an episode of NXT, Paul Heyman felt like a lock to appear. However, the Wiseman of the Bloodline sat out of the return to the venue.

Speaking to ClutchPoints ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, Heyman had a good reason for missing the event (he wasn't even backstage). He did not want to take any attention away from the NXT talent that have worked their butts off for the spotlight.

“I think we have the deepest, most passionate, most charismatic, most talented roster in NXT history,” Heyman praised.”If you want to start thinking about what will be, not just WrestleMania 41 and 42 [main events], but will be the WrestleMania. 51 and 52 [main events], just look at the NXT roster, and you'll see your answers.”

Still, Heyman appreciates Shawn Michaels' love for ECW he has shown with NXT. However, he thinks he didn't need to be there since he was written off TV after an attack from Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on June 28. He subsequently made his return on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

“There was no need for me to be there because then since I had been off television so long, my presence was only going to be a distraction from the young stars that deserve the spotlight,” he explained. “Oh, Paul Heyman is backstage at the ECW arena, and he's talking to this person; I'm the headline, and I didn't want that to be.

“I wanted the focus to be, as it squarely should be on the talented men and women who are applying their trade in NXT on their way up to the main roster and hopefully into the main event of WrestleMania; they didn't need me,” he continued.

ECW legend Paul Heyman's return to WWE

In conclusion, Heyman didn't want to “waste” his return on a distraction. NXT's homage to ECW did just fine by itself and without the Wiseman.

He made his return on the penultimate SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Heyman announced CM Punk as the fifth member of the OG Bloodline's WarGames team. They successfully defeated Solo Sikoa's Bloodline at Survivor Series, which also features Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed.

Since August 2020, Heyman has been part of WWE's hottest storyline with the Bloodline. He has been the Wiseman to Reigns since before his Universal Championship reign began.

Reigns held the championship for over 1,300 days with Heyman by his side. During the title reign, Reigns won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar. This created the Undisputed WWE Championship.

He eventually lost it at WrestleMania XL to Cody Rhodes. Reigns then took a hiatus, leaving Heyman to pick up the pieces of the Bloodline.