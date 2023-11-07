As CM Punk's return may or may not be fast approaching at Survivor Series, this WWE personality reveals whether he would be accepted back.

Depending on which rumors you believe, CM Punk is either definitely returning to WWE at Survivor Series, maybe making his way back to The Fed in his hometown arena, or is not making a return at all, with both sides making cheeky references to the other to make light of their inability to make a deal.

And yet, if Punk were to return, it's not like it would be in a vacuum, as he would have to traverse the landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment in order to fit in both on and off screen, something that proved difficult for the “Best on the World” to do during his last stop in AEW. If Punk made his way back to WWE, would he have support in the locker room and among the employees already in place by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Nick Khan, and company, or would the company instead be setting a time bomb that could go off at any point?

Fortunately, a WWE personality with experience both inside and out of the ring with Punk, Corey Graves, was asked this very question by Kurt Angle on his podcast and gave a very interesting answer regarding the entire situation.

“I'm amazed it took this long, it's been a few months for someone to actually throw this question my way. Usually, I'm doing the hosting, so I'm asking everyone else. This is a fun turn of events. Listen, Punk was always great to me when I was coming up. We were really, really close. Remember, I told the story of how I missed my son being born. Punk was in Pittsburgh at the time and was the first guy who held my son after he was born. We were tight. Fast forward a few years, and I don't really know what happened. We sort of fell out for one reason or another. I said some disparaging things in a very public and unprofessional manner. We haven't spoken since prior to then,” Corey Graves told Kurt Angle via 411 Mania.

“At the end of the day, rather than sitting here and wasting everybody's time. I'm a professional. I'm too old to hold grudges. I feel like whatever has happened is water under the bridge. I have a whole different life. I'm in a different place in my life than I was back when all that stuff went down. If it's right for business, who am I to say no? I'm a pro at the end of the day. I would happily do whatever is needed, and I would shake the man's hand and move on and see what life holds.”

After shooting some serious shade Punker's way on social media back in 2018, would Graves really shake Phil Brooks' hand and go on as friends? Would Punk even accept such an apology, or would he continue to hold a grudge against one of his former friends like he has so many times in the past?

Chavo Guerrero reflects on his in-ring experience with CM Punk.

Speaking of WWE personalities past and present who have interacted with CM Punk in the past, Chavo Guerrero recently discussed his time working with the “Best in the World” back in 2008, when they worked a program back in ECW.

“That story of me beating CM Punk, so Punk was the champ in ECW. He was very cool, and the reason why we started working is because he went to Vince McMahon and goes, ‘Hey.' First, he came to me and goes, ‘Hey, Chavo, you want to work a program with me?' I was like, ‘H*ll yes.' He goes, ‘Eddie was a big influence on me, and I just think that we could do really well.' So we went to Vince. Vince approved it, liked it,” Chavo Guerrero told Rene Dupree via Fightful.

“Originally, this is, Chris Jericho told me this, he was pretty high up there. He told me, ‘You know you were supposed to just have a small program with CM Punk, and when it was time to take it off Punk, that were going to put it on Shelton Benjamin. But because you work so well together, they put it on you. It was not the original plan.' So that's kind of how that happened. Man, I loved working with Punk. All the stuff going on with him now, I'm not there, I don't see it. But I had no issues whatsoever when we worked together. We worked together probably two-or-three hundred times, or hundreds of times, a long time, for months and months. We never had a problem. Literally not one issue. We'd call most of it in the ring, we'd go in there and just go for it. It was awesome. I had no issues with him. I wish we'd work again, that's how much I liked it.”

When CM Punk is on, he's still capable of putting on matches just as entertaining as the ones he wrestled against Guerrero back in ECW. When fans will get to see that happen again, however, remains to be seen, as again, a CM Punk appearance at Survivor Series is far from a guarantee.