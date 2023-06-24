After punching their ticket to the O2 Arena in London for a WWE World Tag Team Championship match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Pretty Deadly found themselves the special guests of The Grayson Waller Effect, the Smackdown-based talk show that just can't seem to get over with audiences despite the undeniable charisma of its titular host.

Sitting down in “special” chairs, the duo of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson spent the better part of eight minutes in the ring, and while the crowd really didn't like what they had to say, urging the trio to “shut up” to such a degree that even Waller couldn't help to react to it, the disrespect they received from the fans in Louisiana just proved that the team's point, with the duo noting that they need to be taken more seriously by everyone in the WWE Universe, especially the current tag champs.

“Grayson, you said it,” Wilson noted. “Home country, shout out to the Royalty, shout out to the King. In the greatest city, London. But this is big, we aren't taking it lightly; we're taking it pretty deadly seriously. This is two men who won the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania.”

“But what's starting to annoy us, Grayson, is that I don't feel like they're giving us that same level of respect. I don't feel like they're giving us our flowers,” Prince added. “They came out there and said they were surprised that we were the number one contenders. I'm sorry, but what's surprising about a team that's won WWE Championships before? A team that's won WWE Championships on their debut? A team that's even unified WWE Tag Team Championships before? Because I don't see what's confusing about that or surprising. So you know what? They can carry on bickering with each other trying to see if their giant egos can fit together in one team. But me a Kit? Me brain, su brain. We've been on the same page for the last three years since we joined this company, we're on the same page today, and we'll be on the same page for the next ten years when we're running the tag team division.”

Are Pretty Deadly correct? Are fans who seemingly don't like the group's over-the-top, dare-I-say flamboyant presentation overlooking just how effective they can be in the ring? Or is this all of PD's own doing, as they've decided to handle themselves poorly, looked to cheat around every turn, and, worst of all, aligned themselves with Austin Theory? Fans will find out at the O2, but needless to say, Prince and Wilson are proud of how they became the number one contenders for the tag team titles, and they were happy to talk to Waller all about it.

Pretty Deadly discuss their path to the World Tag Team Championships.

Turning their attention from their forthcoming match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to how they got there, Pretty Deadly ran through just how challenging it was to beat five different teams to become number one contenders, even if they technically only pinned one team to get it done.

“We do need to be honest, we do need to be honest; that was a match where there were ties in there where we didn't think we could continue,” Prince said. “I mean, we beat five different teams; it was grueling, it was tough, it was exhausting. There were times when we didn't think we could go on.”

“We did it through blood, sweat, and tears, with every fiber of our beings. But we did it,” Wilson added.

“That's right, the Brawling Brutes; what a great team, and they lasted all the way to the end, just like we did, but we beat them!” Pretty Deadly said together. “The LWO, a great team, a great t-shirt, but we beat them! The OC, two big guys, two top guys, a couple of Good Brothers, but we beat them! Hit Row came in before it even began, but we beat them! And let's not forget the Street Profits.”

Mercifully for the SmackDown fans in the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, Pretty Deadly didn't get to finish their thought or fire into a new one, as the Street Profits emerged just after hearing their name called, leading to an impromptu match between the two teams that finished with a win by Prince and Wilson thanks to some shady undertakings. If KO and “The Underdog from the Underground” are watching SmackDown ahead of their match next week, they'd better keep a keen eye on PD's dastardly undertakings.