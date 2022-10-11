‘Revel in what you are’: Bray Wyatt interrupts WWE RAW

After making his surprise return to the WWE Universe in an incredibly impressive segment at the end of Extreme Rules, a segment that perfectly signifies Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s desire for spectacle, Bray Wyatt did not appear on the fallout edition of RAW… at least not in person.

No, despite having three hours of television to fill, Levesque decided to commit precious time to a 25th-anniversary celebration of his own D-Generation X faction, which was admittedly fantastic, instead of booking the act everyone wanted to see, much to the disappointment of more than a few WWE fans who wanted nothing more than to be let into Wyatt’s idiosyncratic world.

Unfortunate? You bet, but hey, Wyatt still found a way to get his message across, as, for roughly a minute, the man behind many of The Fed’s best characters since The Undertakers put back on his hat hijacked the airwaves to share a very interesting vignette.

Bray Wyatt " REVEL IN WHAT YOU ARE" through the eyes of the forsaken soul pic.twitter.com/brdSCFMtQq — 👑King Koopa (@ArkLAteks) October 11, 2022

“Revel in what you are,” huh? Goodness, that is some creepy stuff, indeed.

With Wyatt’s official televised return scheduled for Friday, when SmackDown is in New Orleans, it would appear fans will actually earn a chance to see what the proprietor of the Firefly Funhouse has in store for the WWE Universe as a whole, even if the full extent of the mystery likely won’t be known for quite some time – much to the chagrin of wrestling fans the world over who want nothing more than to “let Wyatt in” to their homes once more.