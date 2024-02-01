Truth is really out of Judgment Day

With 2023 officially passed, Sean Ross Sapp And Denise Salcedo decided to celebrate the occasion with the annual Fightful Awards, where performers across the sport were honored for their hard work and efforts, including Rhea Ripley, who was the big winner this year with not one, not two but four awards heading home to Adelaide, Australia.

Announced as part of the Stable of the Year for her part in Judgment Day, SRS let it be known that he had a member of Judgment Day booked to accept the award, which ended up being none other than R-Truth, who was technically kicked out of the faction on the final RAW of January, This cameo, understandably, didn't sit too well with the actual leader of Judgment Day – don't tell Damian Priest – Ripley, who called into the show not just to accept her awards but to take some serious shots a R-Truth for trying to buy off her boys.

“Hello everyone, it's Rhea Ripley here, and I just wanted to say a big thank you to Fightful for the three awards that Mami won,” Rhea Ripley told fans via Fightful. “First of all, being Female Of The Year, then having Match Of The Year with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, and then Stable Of The Year as well with the Judgment Day. I heard that R-Truth was trying to accept my awards for me before, and I just want to say, you're not a part of Judgment Day, so what the h*ll are you doing? Do not accept things for Mami, Mami can accept them for herself. I'm a full grown woman, I can do it all by myself, you don't have to grab nothing for me. By the way, I've seen that you've been paying my boys, huh? Paying all of them except JD, but I haven't seen anything. I haven't seen anything. Where have you been? Are you scared of Mami? You don't wanna give me my money? It's probably a smart idea because you can't pay me to like you. You're not in Judgment Day, Truth. I'm so sorry.”

Alright, was Truth's moment hilarious? Yes, the entire Fightful team orchestrated Truth's addition on the show perfectly and Ripley's response, as it came as the show was being wound down a la CM Punk's return at Survivor Series. In a sport that can take itself a bit too seriously from time to time, Fightful, Truth, and Ripley found a way to put the entertainment back in sports entertainment.

R-Truth was happy to accept on Rhea Ripley's behalf.

Speaking of R-Truth accepting the Judgment Day's Stable of the Year award while also taking some credit for Rhea Ripley's efforts, offering to accept her awards too for good measure, it's worth checking out what he had to say too, as it's a borderline classic from a man who seemingly never misses on the microphone.

“Hey, how you doing, Sean? It's great to be here, man, and on behalf of Judgment Day, it's great to accept this award. We just now started moving, man. All cylinders are moving, and on go, you know what I'm saying?” R-Truth asked via Fightful. “Ever since we got rid of JD man, Judgment Day been really like, we've been really putting the pedal to the metal, you know what I'm saying? Yes sir, and awards is due. You saw I beat him fair and square, right? So there's no more denying I am a full-fledged member. I'm out here hustling and selling these T-shirts, man. I've gave everybody their cut, I forgot to give Rhea her cut, but I'm gonna give Rhea her cut when I see her. Her and Dirty Dom taking trips everywhere having fun, I'm gonna give her her cut. Tom & Nick, Judgment Day is moving. I will accept Rhea's too 'cause she [won] best women's match with Charlotte. See! Only the way Judgment Day can do it, you know what I'm saying? I'll take the award and I'll be giving her her cut the t-shirt money at the same time.”

Could this be the final moment the six-man version of Judgment Day spend together, with Truth now shifting his attention to other activities within the WWE Universe? Maybe for a week or two, but eventually, he's going to reunite with The Miz properly, and when that happens, they feel like a shoo-in to take the WWE Tag Team Championships off of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at the Elimination Chamber, on RAW, or even when the promotions rolls into Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40.