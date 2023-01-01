By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting ordeal for the man known to the WWE Universe as Ricochet. He helped his friend Braun Strowman – who really should form an odd-couple tag team – get in on some fun with his fellow members of the men’s locker room and was then attacked by Top Dolla for throwing out a joke about his inability to clear the top rope on the previous edition of SmackDown.

Fortunately, WWE was smart to capitalize on this locker room beef, booking a qualifying match for the 2023 Royal Rumble between Ricochet and Dolla to decide on the second official entrant in the match, but one has to wonder how the man formerly known as “Prince Puma” feels about the entire ordeal. Does he appreciate the opportunity to secure an early spot in the rumble, or does he take issues with Dolla crossing the line when he was simply taking part in the time-honored tradition of locker room ribbing? Megan Morant and the SmackDown LowDown crew caught up with the former “King” to find out.

“Yeah, we were back in the locker room just cutting up and making jokes, you know how we do,” Ricochet said. “And listen, I’ve been the butt of the joke for years and I still am for the most part. So you’ve just got to take it and you got to roll with it, you know what I’m saying? So the fact that he acted the way he did, you know, what I mean, it just shows that he’s not a good sport at anything. And you want to put hands on me? We’re not doing that. So if you wanna fight about it, I will oblige you for your offer, I will give you exactly what you want, I will fight you any time any day. So next week when we go out there, I’m gonna face Top Dolla, I’m gonna handle business and I’m gonna have to once again earn my way into something and earn my way into the Royal Rumble, where, you know, I’m gonna show out. You know it’s gonna happen.”

Goodness, if Dolla should be angry at anyone for making fun of him, it really shouldn’t be Ricochet – who was booked to say the joke – but instead, Jim Cornette, who absolutely sent off on the former NFL defensive tackle to an almost comical degree on the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast.

Jim Cornette brutally breaks down WWE’s not-so-high-flyer.

Breaking down segments of wrestling like he so often does, Cornette and his co-host, Brian Last, decided to discuss attempted top rope maneuver and let it be known just how little he respects the in-ring efforts of the Top Dolla.

“He hits the far ropes and he starts running across the ring,” Cornette said. “And he jumps headfirst and Brian, you’ve seen the guys do this, you’ve seen The Undertaker do this one year at WrestleMania, where you do the head first dive in the hands out it’s like Superman taking off out the window and going over the top rope, and you’ve seen it before where a guy gets all the way over the rope and then his feet will hang on the top and that will stop his momentum and he’ll go crashing face first to the ground. You’ve seen that a number of times right? Well, this wasn’t that.”

“What this was, this f*king guy did the goddamn George Reeves f*cking push off and the Superman jump out the window, on the old TV series, and the only part of him that made it over the top rope was his arms, his head and his chest. His belly caught the top rope. And because he had flown into it with all of his heart and soul, him hitting that top rope with his stomach, it immediately snapped him upside down to where his f*cking feet flew straight up in the air. And his head, not just went head first to the apron, but he was spinning at such a rate that his face flew underneath the bottom rope.”

“He almost dove over the top rope and ended up back in the ring. I’ve never seen that, that would be impossible, but he almost did it. So when he came down, his feet are going over now and his head and chest are underneath the bottom rope, which is the luck of fools and whales had turned him over to where he didn’t go head first to the floor.”

“It turns out he just rolls off the apron of the f*cking ring on his feet and walks off like he did something. And meanwhile, everybody that was standing there waiting for it. They all just fell down anyway even though he never even touched anybody and they all just crumbled to the ground. I have never seen it, it was like the top rope gave him a big backdrop. I have seen guys use the ropes for moves but I’ve never seen one of the ropes use a guy for a move.”