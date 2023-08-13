Ricochet is in the middle of a serious hot streak in the WWE Universe.

Since scoring a viral moment with Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble, Ricochet has been on a roll, forging a seemingly leggy tag team with Braun Strowman that was cruelly dashed when the “Monster Of All Monsters” suffered a neck injury that required surgery, and, at SummerSlam, taking on the “Only and Only” once more in a match he wasn't able to win but still impressed in nonetheless.

So, with the high-flying “Human Highlight Reel” seemingly in the middle of one of the hottest runs in his career, it would only make sense that Ricochet would be looking to update his move set and really take his game up a notch when he has the most eyes on him thus far in his career, right? Well, that's exactly the case, and on Stay Busy, Ricochet mentioned one move in particular he would like to add to his arsenal, one used as a finisher by a certain two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

“You know what I want to start doing? Booker T's Axe Kick,” he revealed. “I like just a nice kick to the back of the shoulders and neck, oh man I'm gonna start doing that because also, I am just a big fan of Booker T.”

“You literally have to be able to improvise, and I feel like that's where Ricochet really thrives, is the improvisation in the match,” he said. “So, I feel like that's why if he's got to finish with the Shooting Star, he'll do the Shooting Star. If he's got to finish with the 630, if he's got to finish with the Recoil, if he's got to finish with something that's what he's going to finish with.”

On paper, Booker T‘s Axe Kick would slot pretty perfectly into Ricochet's offense, especially if he decides to tweak it ever so slightly to make the move even more athletic. Whether he decides to do it or not, however, could come down to how Booker feels about passing the move along from one former King to another. Fortunately, Booker T has done just that, and the results should be very encouraging for the “One and Only.”

Booker T weighs in on Ricochet using his Axe Kick in WWE.

So, after putting it out into the ether in a very public way that he would like to use the Axe Kick as part of his offense moving forward, Ricochet wouldn't have to wait long for a response, as Booker T was asked about it on his podcast and effectively gave the 34-year-old his vote of confidence.

“Take it and run with it. Run with it and make it your own, put your own flavor on it,” Booker T said via Wrestlng Inc.

“I could do it with anybody, I didn't have to think about it, I couldn't mess it up,” he said. “Even if I was tired and couldn't stand straight up like I normally would do. Sometimes I would do it and hit it and stand straight up, sometimes when I was tired I would hit it, spin-off, and then go to the mat, but it still looked just as good, just as effective.

“I always talk about guys like Ricochet who can do everything in the squared circle, but they may not be the guys working at the top of the card. I want to see Ricochet working at the top of the card and to be able to do that you've got to do certain things, and I see Ricochet picking up on those things, perfectly.”

Now, for fans in the know, this isn't the first time Ricochet has shown interest in adding a WWE legend's offense to his repertoire, as Shane “Hurricane” Helms gave his blessing to the “One and Only” using his one of his signature maneuver, the Hurricane Neckbreaker, in his match with Logan Paul and moving forward. While the Axe Kick doesn't have the same pizzazz as the “Hurricane” Helms' maneuver, it does have an important legacy in professional wrestling and, more importantly, Booker T's willingness to pass it almost serves more as a passing of the torch from one flashy performer to another, which is just as important for a performer like Ricochet who has largely been stuck in the mid-card. With a few more big matches and the support of legends in front and behind the camera, it's safe to say the #RicochetRevolution may have some true lasting power.