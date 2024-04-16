After almost a week of radio silence, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to make his return to the WWE Universe for the first time since the RAW after Mania via another one of his epically expansive Instagram posts, updating fans on his experience in South Philadelphia, his MVP of the entire event, and maybe even a little hint about where things could be headed moving forward.
“Happy Sunday to you guys, happy April 14th, Sunday, I hope you all are having a great weekend with your family and your friends, your loved ones, having a few drinks, some cheat meals, all the fun s**t that we've earned throughout the week. It's been a while since I stopped in, I wanted to swoop in and address and acknowledge some of your questions, but I will distill it down to just a few here, the ones that I've gotten all week. Post-WrestleMania, after WrestleMania, how I felt about WrestleMania, after WrestleMania, after that 45-minute match, and what's happening next in my world.
“Alright, so number one, let me just start with thank you, let me say thank you so, so much for all of the incredible support going into WrestleMania, from the build-up to WrestleMania, I wanted to help create one of the biggest WrestelManias of all time, the biggest build-up of all time, to make wrestling cool again. Professional wrestling is cool again, from the Final Boss. I want to say thank you so much for all of your support and we shattered every WrestleMania record this past WrestleMania, we shattered every WWE record and we did it because of you, the fans, and we did it for you, that fans, so thank you, thank you, thank you.
“How my body feels after WrestleMania? Banged up like a son of a b**ch but that's to be expected and that's just the world we're in. Whether it's pro wrestling or MMA, UFC, pro boxing, when you go into these events you prepare as best as you can, you do training camps banged up like a song of a b**ch and hopefully you come out of it not injured, it doesn't always happen that way. My body's banged up, the whole week I spend recovering, working on getting all of the inflammation and lactic acid out of my body, but no injuries, so that's the key. Any time you can go throug a match like that, whether it's at WrestleMania or whatever it is, it's WrestleMania, you leave it all out in the ring like every woman, like every guy did in that locker room and you get banged up and hopefully you don't get injured. So no injuries here to report, my body feels great, I got a great week at work, working out and recovering.”
Interesting stuff, right? But wait, it gets even better, as The Rock had plenty more to say about the situation, including a little nugget that should have fans excited about WrestleMania 41 for the next 11 and a half months.
The Rock isn't finished with the WWE Universe just yet.
Continuing his expansive promo without a single producer to tell him the segment was over or a censor to check his language, The Rock continued on, highlighting his in-ring partners before leaving a hint about what's left to come.
“I did a 12 week training camp, I wanted to make sure that, I felt like my size was good, I weighed in at about 284 pounds when it was bell time at WrestleMania last week and I felt like my movement was quick, they were sharp, they were fast when they needed to be, I was explosive where I needed to be; my main thing with getting in the ring with those guys, my cousin Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, I wanted to make sure my conditioning was on point cause those guys can go and they've been doing it now for years judiciously and I was away. So I implemented that 12 week training camp, I flew in wrestlers for the camp, I had a wrestling ring set up in Hawaii, a wrestling ring set up in Southern California, and another in Georgia and I wanted to, again, make sure that my condition was on point, that my cardio was on point, and I could go and my motor was going and going and going, so very happy about that,” The Rock explained.
“So I wanted to say congratulations to the men I was in the ring with; these guys are the best on the planet, and congratulations to Cody Rhodes, the new Universal Champion. As I said on RAW, when the Final Boss returns, he's coming for yo; I'll make you bleed again, boy. Congratulations, Cody Rhodes, and congratulations to my cousin Roman Reigns on an incredible three-and-a-half-year run, maybe even four years; just incredible and iconic and historic. I'm very, very proud of you, Uso, and congratulations to who I feel is the real MVP of the whole WrestleMania weekend, Seth Rollins, Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins. What an honor it was to share the ring with you three, what an honor it was for us to break records, now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania but that's down the road, a conversation down the road.”
Oh snap, is The Rock going to headline WrestleMania 41? And if so, who will he wrestle, Rhodes or Reigns? Needless to say, this is going to remain a hot topic of conversation for the foreseeable future.
Like I said, Seth was the MVP of WrestleMania, even The Rock agrees 👍 #SethRollins #TeamRollins
🎥: The Rock's Instagram pic.twitter.com/WCWEJI49gW
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) April 15, 2024