R-KO and find out at the Rumble, Roman.

After months away from WWE television – literally – Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to SmackDown to discuss the state of The Bloodline, a faction that has found a new foe in familiar face as of late in Randy Orton.

Marching down to the ring with his brand new golden WWE Championship on his person and the trio of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman by his side, Reigns addressed the WWE Universe to a showering of boos, and in an unusual twist of fate, he was feeling rather generous in this the holiday season.

“Alright, alright, shut your mouths now. I wouldn't have had to do that if you'd have kept the boos down. Come on, it's the Christman season, it's the holiday, man, I'm here to celebrate. It's promotion season, y'all, because I'm a good boss, I'm a fair ‘Tribal Chief.' When someone's doing good, we let them know! When someone's doing bad, we smash them, but that's not happening tonight, you know what I mean? So tonight, it's about one man. This man has bent over backward, he's sacrificed everything you could imagine over the past year or so. This man understands what representing our family means. This man understands what it means to keep this family at the top of the mountain. And god forbid, if anything happens to me, this is the man that's going to step up! He's the next in line!” Roman Reigns announced as the crowd chanted Randy Orton's name.

“No this ain't for Randy Orton, no! H*ll no! This man is gonna be responsible for this Bloodline. This is the next ‘Tribal Heir,' the next ‘Tribal Chief!' Jimmy, join me in congratulating your brother Solo. So now you see…”

Unfortunately for Sikoa, Uso, and Heyman, they weren't able to hear what else Reigns had to say, as the “Apex Preditor's” music hit, and the fans in Green Bay went wild for it.

Randy Orton is heading to the Royal Rumble to face Roman Reigns.

After allowing fans to celebrate his return in Wisconsin for the first time since his return at Survivor Series, Randy Orton addressed The Bloodline for the first time since May of 2022 and needless to say, he had plenty to say to his current target.

“For 18 months, I have been thinking about this moment right here, I have been thinking about what I'm gonna do,” Randy Orton told the WWE audience. “I've been thinking about what I'm going to say. But do you know what, Roman? The only thing I really need to say to you is that I'm coming for ya. You took 18 months away from me, so I'm going to take everything away from you. And I don't care which one of your family members I have to go through to get the job done, the fact of the matter is this, ‘Big Dog.' It starts tonight, it ends at the Royal Rumble, because I am challenging you, Roman Reigns, for the WWE Championship!”

Shocked by the announcement, as he likes nothing less than to defend his title in any way, shape, or form, Reigns responded, letting Orton know he isn't the same “Tribal Cheif” folks saw in 2022.

“By the sound of the fans, it sounds like you deserve it. What did you say, for 18 months you've thought about this? Well, for 18 months, I haven't thought of you at all,” Roman Reigns responded with a truly sick burn. “You've been gone for 18 months, you didn't do anything to earn this opportunity, therefore you don't deserve this opportunity, therefore, you can go to the back of the line where you belong. This is crazy! Everyone wants to get down with the ‘Tribal Chief,' and they think they can just show up and get the opportunity. That's not how it works. No, so why don't you go ahead and do what you do, tap into that big, dumb head of yours, and why don't you listen to those voices that are going off? It ain't 2007 anymore, I am levels above you and everybody else. Those voices in your head are telling you right now, ‘Get out of the ring right now, Randy. Run. Leave this man alone. Do not disrespect your Tribal Chief.' Listen to 'em because if you have a match with me, it's not going to be an 18-month vacation, understand me? It's just retirement; you ain't ever coming back.”

Dang, it's a shame Reigns so rarely shows up on WWE television, as he really is one of the best on the mic this industry has. Fortunately, Ortons feels the same, as he's looking forward to a date with the “Tribal Chief” in the not-too-distant future.

“You know what? Maybe you're right, maybe you're right. I mean, I'm looking into the eyes of the ‘Tribal Chief,' and I can see that you changed for the better. You have evolved for the better. You are no longer just a historical champion; you, sir, are a legend. Now, I've changed too, I've changed too; I have evolved, but the one thing Randy Orton always and forever will be is a legend killer,” Orton said before attempting to RKO his foe in the face.

“You know, you say you haven't been thinking about me, man, well, maybe you should start thinking about me. Hold on, I'm getting something right now from the voices in my head, do you know what they said? Do you know what they're telling me? The voices just said that, Roman, you might have just crapped your pants. And there's one more thing, and I'll leave you with this: Daddy's back. ”

Welp, there you go, folks; Randy Orton will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble and he'll get the first crack at the “Tribal Chief” in 2023. For Cody Rhodes' sake, let's hope the match doesn't lead to a title change before he can #FinishTheStory.