The Royal Rumble is getting close, and it's time to decide who Roman Reigns will face at the first step on The Road to Wrestlemania.

2023 has been an interesting year for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has continued his legendary reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but has shown up less than ever. Reigns has only competed in seven televised matches, with five being for his championship. He surpassed 1,000 days as champ in 2023, but The Bloodline storyline has cooled off compared to the previous year. Now that we're almost on the Road to WrestleMania, though, Roman Reigns' appearances and story development should start to pick up.

With 2023 nearly over, it's time we start looking towards next year and the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. Roman Reigns will be competing at the event and defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The only question is who will he defend his title against? Here are three possible superstars who could challenge Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

LA Knight

After the finish of their championship match at Crown Jewel, LA Knight isn't finished with Roman Reigns. Who says Knight doesn't get another big match against WWE's top star at one of their biggest events of the year? It's possible, but Knight shouldn't be fed to Reigns for a second time. Knight got his title match and exceeded everybody's expectations, but now it may be time for him to shift his focus elsewhere. LA Knight will be a world champion one day, but he isn't defeating Roman Reigns. WWE could run this match again, but I'm worried that would halt LA Knight's push.

AJ Styles

AJ Styles was injured at the hands of The Bloodline and has been out of action for a while now. Styles is set to return soon, and giving him a world title match against the Tribal Chief would be must-see television. Styles and Reigns had two incredible matches back in 2016, and would still deliver a classic match eight years later. It's crazy to think that Roman Reigns and AJ Styles haven't fought for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during the Tribal Chief run, but it's not too late. Although it'd be obvious Reigns will win, I would love to see this match happen before Reigns ultimately loses his championship.

Randy Orton

The returning Randy Orton has a lot of unfinished business with The Bloodline. I mean, they were the group that put him on the shelf for 500+ days. Randy Orton was reportedly in line for a world championship match before he injured his back, but WWE can revisit that now. With Orton signing with the SmackDown brand, it's obvious he has his sights set on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although I believe Reigns will win the match, WWE could tell an incredible story and make fans truly believe The Legend Killer can dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Those are three superstars who I believe can challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. None of these superstars would be bad options, but if I had to choose, I'd go with Randy Orton. Reigns vs. Orton is a big-money match that a lot of fans have been dying to see, including myself.

Who do you think should challenge Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble?

