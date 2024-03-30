After asserting that he definitely wouldn't put a hit out on his cousin Jey Uso ahead of his match against the Uso that's still aligned with The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso, in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns did the next best thing on SmackDown, sending Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and the Eldest Uso to Connecticut in order to pass along a message to Cody Rhodes, to the WWE Universe, and to Rikishi's wayward sun ahead of the singles biggest match of his career.
Taking over the SmackDown broadcast for a very special segment, Heyman laid out why The Rock decided to beat up Rhodes both on RAW and after the show went off the air, and what the faction has planned moving forward.
“By orders of the ‘Tribal Chief,' when you hear those words, you know something is about to happen,” Paul Heyman told the crowd on SmackDown. “What do you think happened to Cody Rhodes on Monday? The ‘Final Boss' took out Cody Rhodes. Why? By orders of the ‘Tribal Chief.'”
Jimmy Uso joined in, too, adding his voice to the chorus against his “Main Event” brother.
“And by these orders, Jey, you don't make it to WrestleMania,” Jimmy Uso added, “it will be little brother versus little big brother by orders of the ‘Tribal Chief.'”
And last but not least, the final word went to Sikoa, who apologized to his middle brother for what he was about to do.
“I'll see you next week,” Solo Sikoa told Jey Uso. “I'm gonna miss you, but I've got to take you out by orders of the ‘Tribal Chief.'”
Whoa, another battle in the Usos Civil War, an NFC Championship game before the Super Bowl, if you will? Well, fortunately for Uso, Sikoa hasn't won a match since he defeated John Cena at Crown Jewel back in 2023, so he at least isn't going against a hot opponent. Still, in the grand scheme of things, when brothers come to blows with brothers, all bets are off, as there can be decades of history in each punch thrown. ‘This one's for never taking Solo along to McDonald's, Jey.'
Roman Reigns vowed not to kill his cousin, that's it.
Speaking of Roman Reigns' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the “Tribal Cheif” was asked by the RAW color commentator about who he thought would win The Usos Civil War match at WrestleMania 40, Jimmy Uso or his younger brother Jey? While in the past, Reigns was a firm believer in Jey's potential, after his betrayal last year, he's now firmly team Jimmy for the win.
“I’m rooting for Big Jim,” Roman Reigns noted via 411 Mania. “He’s my only family. Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream? How do you walk away from the promised land? It’s disrespectful. He’ll tell you, his life hasn’t been the same since. If you can’t play your role and fill the shoes you’ve been provided, we have to excommunicate you. Sink or swim. He’s doing okay, but it only takes [finger snaps], we send the word.”
When McAfee understandably questioned the idea of Reigns putting out a hit on his cousin, Reigns noted that he would never send his cousin swimming with the fishes. He would, however, take a few months, maybe even years off of his wrestling career, as if he isn't wrestling for The Bloodline, why wrestle at all?
“I would never kill my cousin, but I would put his career on hold if we want to,” Reigns told McAfee. “We got the juice. Who saw it first in him? Who was the first one and took a chance on Jey? I did. I put the equity in him. I’m the one that took from my account and deposited into his account. That’s what 2020 was all about. Building the Bloodline, but also putting equity into my family, the people that I love.”
Alright, so technically, Reigns didn't actually say that he would wack his cousin, only that, if he wanted to, he could make sure Uso doesn't wrestle at Mania or any time soon. While there's no knowing what changed between his McAfee Show appearance and SmackDown, in the end, Reigns made the call, pulled the proverbial trigger, and now the WWE Universe will have to see if Jey even makes it to the “Showcase of the Immortals” at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, or if his dream comes to a screeching halt at the hands of his youngest brother just a few days before what he's already described as his all-time dream match.