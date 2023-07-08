In a move very few fans saw coming, The Usos started off the first SmackDown of the month of July with their calling of Tribal Court: The Trial of the “Tribal Chief “Roman Reigns.

That's right, after winning what WWE called The Bloodline Civil War in the main event of Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London, Jimmy and Jey demanded to see if the “Tribal Chief” would retain his moniker after being pinned for the first time this decade in the United Kingdom. If they secured the conviction in a trial that didn't have a traditional judge, jury, or executioner, maybe Reigns would relinquish his title either by choice or be the decree of the Elders like Afa, Sika, and Rikishi and give the honor to Jey, Solo Sikoa, or even just drop the single-leader system entirely in favor of a collectivist mindset.

Taking the ring after some back and forths from The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Sikoa – who let his actions do the talking – Reigns made his way down the ramp to chants of “you got pinned” and addressed a white-hot crowd at Madison Square Garden that wanted nothing more than to see the next chapter of The Bloodline.

“Madison Square Garden. Acknowledge me,” Roman Reigns said. “Yeah, you’re right. I got pinned. But last time I checked, I’m still the Tribal Chief. So let me get this right, you two hear it? They’re not talking to you. Lord knows you (Jimmy) ain’t the Tribal Chief. And whether you believe it or not, you (Jey) ain’t the Tribal Chief either. Yet. So I’m having trouble understanding why I’m here tonight. If the Tribal Chief didn’t call for Tribal Court, then this isn’t official. This isn’t legitimate. Why are you wasting my time, huh? Tell me, who has the authority to call me out here and put me on trial, huh? Is it you (Jey)? Is it you (Jimmy)?”

After Jimmy and Jey explained their case, noting that Reigns hasn't been a particularly kind “Tribal Chief” during his reign at the top of the card, the Brothers Fatu shared evidence to support their claim in a supercut of segment favoriting a very angry Reigns getting physical with his nephews and even with Paul Heyman, who is a 57-year-old man who isn't even close to being a professional wrestler.

The Usos present DAMNING evidence against Roman Reigns #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/LE6aCgjHaw — SE Scoops (@sescoops) July 8, 2023

Whoa, pretty incredible stuff indeed; Reigns has been horrible to all of his faction mates, putting them down as he put himself over more times than fans can count while leading The Bloodline through fear instead of mutual respect. How would Reigns get out of this one? Well, as has been the case at almost every turn over the past three-plus years, Reigns had a few tricks up his sleeves that led some 13,000 fans in attendance to collectively gasp in shock.

Roman Reigns proves he will do anything to remain the “Tribal Chief.”

After watching Exhibit A from The Usos – their only exhibit – Roman Reigns scoffed at the video played for everyone in Maddison Square Garden and beyond, suggesting that his nephews were simply trying to paint him in a bad light because he had to do some regrettable things to keep the entire faction on top of the WWE Universe.

“No I didn’t. No I didn’t. That’s not who I am. That’s not who I am. That’s who I was forced to be. You think I wanted to lower myself? You think I wanted to do all of that? I did it for you (Jey). And I did it for you (Jimmy). And you (Solo). I was a WrestleMania main event long before The Bloodline. I didn’t need The Bloodline, The Bloodline needed me. I bend my moral compass for this family. I put myself in situations I shouldn’t have been for you (Jey), and you (Jimmy), and you (Solo), for the elders, for the entire Bloodline, for this representation of our family, and this is what I get? You come out here and you compile footage of my worst moments, to embarrass me? As my children are watching? My daughter’s in the back looking at me right now, not understanding who I am because of you. I take on the weight of the world, I take on the weight of your family, your family, his family, everybody’s family, and I lift them all up. You think I needed more responsibility? I have five children in my household. You think I needed to take on yours too?” Reigns said.

“When they showed me the vision, when they told me what needed to be done, they didn’t tell me this was going to happen. I don’t need this in my life. I don’t need money anymore, I don’t need the power, I don’t need this. Right about now, umberalla service sounds real nice to me. This (lay) is what you want, huh? This is what this is all about. I don’t want it. I don’t need it. I’m done. I’m done. I’m done with all of it. I don’t want it anymore, so if you want it, it’s yours. I’m done.”

After bestowing the lay on Jey and dropping down to his knees to acknowledge the seemingly newly christened Tribal Chief, Reigns, tears running down his cheek, leveled the “Main Event” Superstar with a low blow before going on to beat him and his brother mercilessly, though not before Sikoa almost picked up the lay and kept it for himself. For the better part of 10 minutes, Reigns beat up on the brothers before retrieving his lay and his belt and leaving the ring area with his reign atop The Bloodline still intact.

Will someone eventually level Roman's reigns? Most definitely, but it would appear that day is coming sooner than later, but for now, the “Tribal Chief' remains at the head of the table, and that isn't going to change any time soon.