Whether Roman Reigns and his tag team partner Solo Sikoa – who have never worked a tag team match together – are able to leave Night of Champions as the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, or they come up short in disastrous fashion to the incumbents, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, “The Tribal Chief” will enter the fallout edition of SmackDown with 1,000 days as the Universal Championship; a feat that’s borderline unprecedented in the modern era.

So, with a special party planned for SmackDown to celebrate the occasion, Reigns decided to invite The Usos to the proceedings, or more specifically, Jey Uso, marking a snub that didn’t sit too well with Jimmy. Calling BS on the situation, Jimmy rose to his feet and was met head-on by Reigns, who threatened his nephew to “do something.”

“Do something,” Reigns said. “You’re standing up on me, you do a good tough guy face, do something. Go on, do it. Come on, make it happen. What’s different? Ain’t nothing’s changed. Think back to when we were kids, think about it; I whooped you then, I’ll whop you now. Ain’t nothing changed. You’re gonna respect me, you gonna obey me, you’re gonna acknowledge me. And you’re gonna get up out of my locker room.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, maybe Sami Zayn was right on a special edition of The KO Show; maybe The Bloodline really is falling apart, especially after Jimmy declared himself “The Tribal Chief” before getting into another staredown with Roman Reigns shortly before the show went off the air. If The Usos get involved in the tag team match at Night of Champions, don’t be too surprised if it isn’t on the side of “The Tribal Chief.”