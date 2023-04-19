A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With the WWE Draft rapidly approaching, fans have been wondering which Superstars will be working on Raw, which will be working on Smackdown, and if any members of the NXT Universe, from Apollo Crews to Bron Breakker, could see their fortunes altered and their careers fast-tracked with a main roster call up.

But what if I were to tell you there’s a rumor going around online that a certain NXT UK standout could see their time in Orlando come to a premature end before jumping to the main roster on RAW or SmackDown? Tyler Bate, your time may be (almost) here.

“After a well-received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call-up during the upcoming WWE draft,” WRKD Wrestling wrote on Twitter.



On paper, bringing Bate up to the WWE main roster make a ton of sense; while the former member of Mustache Mountain is one of the top guys in the history of NXT UK, he really hasn’t had a storyline in NXT proper since coming over to America, with the closest analog probably being his face-to-face feud with Bron Breakker and his time as an adjunct professor at Chase U. If WWE believes that Bate can co-exist in the land of giants and actually have meaningful storylines with performers who are mostly bigger, older, and stronger, the “Big Strong Boi” certainly has the in-ring experience and ability to work with pretty much anyone and flirt with a five star matches any time the bell gets rung.