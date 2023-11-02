After declaring his resistance to Judgment Day on RAW, this WWE Hall of Famer declared Sami Zayn one of the best promos in the biz.

When Kevin Owens was shipped off to SmackDown to go it alone as a singles star, fans wondered how it would affect his former tag team partner Sami Zayn.

Would the “Underdog from the Underground” have a crisis of confidence without his best friend of 20 years by his side? Or would he find his way into a new tag team or even a faction, opting to stay part of something instead of going it all on his own?

Well, as it turns out, Zayn has decided to make himself the primary voice of resistance against the Judgment Day, who he blames for being the evil ruining RAW, much like The Bloodline on SmackDown.

This new stance and the promo he cut on RAW declaring where he stands, got one fan in particular very excited about the new direction of Zayn's character, with Mark Henry announcing that the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is one of the best babyface promos in the entire business on Busted Open Radio.

“Sami Zayn is one of the best guys that we have in the industry today on the microphone,” Mark Henry said via 411 Mania. “Sami was the best guy on the mic through COVID. He had a whole year and a half to cut promos on the crowd, and it was a role reversal. He was the bad guy; he was the problem at that time. And now, he's the answer – he is the solution. He spoke with such passion and fervor that… it was like going to church. I feel like he was preaching. And all of those people that were out there… they were invisible. Not one person was looking at them. When you have the power to make three or four other Superstars invisible, you are powerful, and that's what happened last night.”

Can Zayn use his prowess on the microphone to vault himself into title conversation once more, either in pursuit of Gunther's Intercontinental Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship, regardless of whether it belongs to Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, or even Damian Priest? Fans will have to tune into the RAW after Crown Jewel to find out.

Mark Henry puts The Miz on the same level as Sami Zayn.

Continuing his conversation regarding the best talkers on the WWE right now, Mark Henry turned his attention to another former champion who had plenty to say on RAW this week, The Miz, who has seemingly entered into a babyface-turning program with Gunther.

While Gunther may be one of the most physically imposing in-ring talents in wrestling today, in Henry's opinion, Miz smoked the entirety of Imperium on the mic, and frankly, it wasn't even close.

‘”I always considered Miz one of the top five microphone guys of all time,” Henry said via 411 Mania. “Miz is hitting them with bars. I mean he's lighting their a** up. They're not equipped to crack whip, as the great Dusty Rhodes would say, with The Miz. Then Gunther comes down and says ‘You're a joke, that's how they view you.' And Miz started to light Gunther up, and his comebacks were moderate, but Miz was out there with a razor blade, bro. I'm like, ‘Hey man, get out of the ring. Save yourself.' That's how powerful Miz's ability is on the mic.”

Discussing Miz's talents further, Henry compared Mr. Maryse to a Jedi Knight who could go to the dark side at any point if he wanted to, which is a weird metaphor but an appropriate one, all things considered.

“He's a full-fledged Jedi Knight. I wouldn't say a Sith Lord, but Miz started to tell them, ‘If I wanted to be a Sith Lord, I can be. Look at my resume. Look what I did in my career,'” Henry added. “The Miz has never been a true babyface. I mean, he's hovered over that line … what Miz is about to embark on would make him a babyface. At this point in Miz's career, because he was a heel so much, turning a corner and doing a babyface thing is gonna make him so over! It was a decade before he got another shot at being the guy [in 2021]. Here we are again – another five to seven years – and he's gonna do it again. Miz is set up for this; he's built for it.”

Is Miz really built to become a babyface? Will fans side with him after years of being a goofy bad guy all because he's facing off against someone worse like Gunther? Or will he get “What?” chants all the same after years of bad behavior? Needless to say, this angle, if WWE opted to pursue it, has the potential to be incredibly interesting.