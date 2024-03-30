With WrestleMania 40 rapidly approaching, fans of the sport have been keying in on which matches they are most excited about at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” from Sami Zayn's match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship to the Damage CTRL Civil War between IYO SKY and Bayley, and the two matches featuring Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.
And the best part is that most wrestlers are fans too, so even the performers who are working the show have bouts they're looking forward to watching as well.
Discussing 2024's running of WrestleMania 40 in an interview with Sportskeeda, the “Underdog from the Underground” named the match he's most looking forward to watching in Philadelphia next weekend: a match featuring two performers he knows very well from his time in The Bloodline.
“I'm pretty excited for Jimmy and Jey. Obviously, the history with those guys, I think getting to see them go one-on-one, and I know how much that match means to them. I'm pretty excited to see what they can do with each other. I remember being a huge, huge fan of the Hardy Brothers back in the day. The first time they were going at it, I was just so intrigued. To see these two guys who come up together, and what's it going to be like when they're finally on the other side? Because you've never seen that before. You've always seen them together. So it's the first time you see them on opposite sides of the ring, one-on-one. That's very intriguing to me, especially with the bond they have as twins, both in the ring and out of the ring. It's very, I think that's the one I'm kind of looking forward to the most. Of course, Cody and Roman, that story has been pretty well told. Now The Rock with this tag team, tag match, I think, is very interesting,” Sami Zayn told Sportskeeda via Fightful.
“So there's no shortage of interesting matches. I think the one that jumps out to me in terms of like piquing my curiosity, I would say it's Uso versus Uso. That's a pretty big act to cover, you know? I mean, it's just when I look at the card. You're absolutely right. The card is stacked up and down. I feel like the whole company is just firing on all cylinders where everyone's just the tide is rising collectively, and everybody is operating at higher levels than they kind of ever have, and it's just so exciting top to bottom, and I know we've been compared to the attitude era so many times and everyone talks about you know wrestling in the heyday or whatever with The Rock and Austin and I will say this the one thing about that time period that I thought was so cool that was hard to replicate, but I feel like we're there now was people cared about pretty much every match top to bottom. Even people who were opening match or match two, match three, anywhere, there was a story. People cared about them and people were just excited from the beginning of the night to the end of the night. I feel like we're kind of hitting on that now, and this WrestleMania card that we're approaching now, it's reflective of that. I think no matter where you are on the card, people are invested in whatever story you're telling them right now.”
In the history of WWE, there have been very few singles matches between brothers at WrestleMania, with Jimmy Uso versus Jey Uso now joining Owen Hart versus Bret Hart, and Matt Hardy versus Jeff Hardy in this elite club. Considering the history between the brothers, the excitement surrounding their feud, and the potential for serious storyline implacations coming out of the match, it's no wonder this is Zayn's top match on the card.
Sami Zayn reveals has one regret about his last IC Title run.
Elsewhere on his pre-WrestleMania 40 media tour, this time in an interview with The Habs Lunch, Sami Zayn reflected his most recent run with the Intercontinental Champion, which came at the hands of Ricochet in March of 2022.
While Zayn was happy with his time as a champion, in the end, he does have one regret of how it came to an end, as it came just under a week before the WWE Universe arrived in Montreal.
“It’s funny you reference that match with Ricochet because I was the Intercontinental Champion at the time, and I lost the title six days before the Laval show,” Sami Zayn told The Habs Lunch via Fightful. “It always kind of bothered me, ‘I was so close to bringing home a championship to Montreal.’ If you’re a historian or nerd about this kind of stuff, there hasn’t been a Quebec champion in Montreal in almost 20 years. When La Resistance won the Tag Team Titles at a show at Bell Centre in 2005, I want to say. Since then, we haven’t had a Montreal (native) or Quebecer stand in the ring at the Belle Centre as a champion. It’s been almost 20 years. I was really looking forward to possibly doing that, but sadly, Johnny Knoxville goes in my business and costs me the IC Title right before the show in Laval. This is a weird full-circle moment to right that wrong and hopefully bring that championship back to Montreal.”
While Zayn wasn't able to bring the IC Title back to Montreal in 2022 or 2023, if he defeats Gunther at WrestleMania 40 and goes on a successful run with the RAW mid-card belt around his waist, who knows, maybe he could get that hometown hero's welcome later this year.