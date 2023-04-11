A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Saraya began spouting her dissatisfaction with how she was being treated in AEW and convinced Toni Storm to set aside her babyface ways to form The Outcasts, it left fans feeling a certain type of way.

Sure, Saraya began her run in AEW as a face, with fans celebrating her return to professional wrestling after a half-decade away and a feud against Britt Baker all but guaranteeing her sympathy, but considering how late-run Paige worked in WWE, it felt like only a matter of time before things would turn sour for the second-generation superstar. Still, why go for the obvious nWo retread, with Ruby Soho even copying “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan’s late addition to the group in order to add some “drama” to a storyline most fans saw coming from a mile away?

Well, as it turns out, Saraya and the rest of The Outcasts weren’t looking to hide their nWo love but noted, in an interview with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, that the Hall of Fame faction wasn’t the only inspiration for the group. No, according to the former Divas Champion, she actually shouted out another faction who enjoy the color green and causing trouble: DX.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I just felt like I love the nWo and it is a nod to them. People think we just randomly ripped them off. No, we’re actually inspired by them. It’s a whole different story. We’re very open about how inspired we are by them,” Saraya said via Fightful. “I love lime green. It’s so iconic. You had DX and stuff like that too, it was awesome. Then you know, The Bellas kind of did the spray paint thing with me, too.”

“Lime green is a fun, bright color; it’s a safe color to use. We were eventually gonna go with Ruby. So it’s kind of like a nod to her hair color as well. I just want to say for everyone, like when it comes to the Triple Threat [at AEW Revolution], we tried to give these little tiny, subtle hints when we were going in there. Toni had the glittery lipstick, and then Ruby had the red glitter eyeshadow to match it. Then I wore the black and green to match Ruby’s hair, which was green too and then and then she put on the plaid shirt, which is, I always wear the plaid shirt. So we tried to like throw in little ideas of little hints there.”

Unfortunately for Saraya, it seems like her “subtle” hints about Soho joining the group weren’t too subtle at all, as fans from across the wrestling world pointed out at the time that a union between the two parties felt like the logical conclusion, even if the duo being in cahoots does pose an interesting question as to why they didn’t work together in their match with Jamie Hayter at Revolution to guarantee an Outcast win for one of the two women. *sigh* oh well, such is life.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Saraya gives credit to a criminally underrated WWE Superstar.

Elsewhere in her interview on Superstar Crossover, Saraya decided to show some love to none other than Alicia Fox, one of the Superstars who helped to put her over in a big way in WWE.

“So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn’t get her flowers for the longest time,” Saraya said. “Because if you look back at her stuff, it’s everything looks aggressive, but she’s safe. All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn’t give her the chance, and just thought, ‘No, she’s a diva, she could possibly be a good wrestler,’ but no, she was a great wrestler.”

To Saraya’s credit, she isn’t lying; on March 21st, she shouted out Fox for throwing moves that look incredible but were incredibly safe, and she deserves credit for her hard work. For how many talented workers Saraya shared the ring with in WWE, from AJ Lee to Sasha Banks, Summer Rae, and The Bellas – none of whom work for WWE anymore – it’s nice to hear her give some love to Fox, who turned in some very important matches in the Paige portion of her career. Even if Saraya has closed the door on her time in WWE, it’s nice to know she’s still willing to discuss and put over her former friends.