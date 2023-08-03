Though they've only shared the screen for a few moments in 2023, there is, was, and seemingly will forever be tension brewing under the surface between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at the top of the RAW roster.

On paper, it makes sense, right? Rollins knocked Rhodes out of action for six months in the lead-up to Hell in a Cell 2022 and then added insult to injury by beating the you-know-what out of him on the way out the door on the RAW after the caged-in contest. Though the duo now find themselves batting for the same team, if you will, with Rollins slowly, but surely turning face before becoming the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion of this current lineage, that doesn't change the hurt feelings that exist between the duo largely on the “American Nightmare” side of things.

Now, to Rhodes' credit, he's actually has commented on his feeling before, saying that he will forever be connected to the “Visionary” and that they can co-exist in appreciation of each other's talents, even if they are never friends, but what about Rollins? Well, fans now know the answer to that very question, as the “Revolutionary” was asked about their relationship on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina, and he gave a very interesting answer indeed.

“Our relationship is very complex,” Seth Rollins said via 411 Mania. “I think that’s the best way to put it. I think there’s a mutual respect there. Obviously, I think when you have two guys at our caliber, there’s respect, but there’s also a level of competition. There’s a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides. He has mentioned recently that we both vying constantly to be the top guy on the top show Monday Night Raw, and that’s the truth. And so, there’s respect. Friendship, I don’t know that I would go that far, but yeah, it’s very complex situation between the two of us, that’s for sure.”

Turning his attention to Rhodes' accomplishments in the WWE Universe, Rollins' answer was far less complex, as he had nothing but nice things to say about the “American Nightmare.”

“What Cody’s been able to do, kind of coming out of his father’s shadow, which is a very difficult thing to do, and making his own path. And the way he’s done it [is] by being here in WWE, leaving, starting a rival promotion, coming back, and really defying expectations to get to the top of the card and stay at the top of the card. You can’t say anything bad about Cody’s work ethic.”

Will the day ever come when Rhodes and Rollins stand on the same side of the vs. symbol, potentially in a WarGames match later this year at Survivor Series? Only time will tell, but if either Superstar goes heel, it's safe to say this feud has the potential to pick right back up on sight.

Seth Rollins finally reveals what happened on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Elsewhere on the SI Media podcast, Seth Rollins was finally asked what happened on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, where he walked out to the ring as his song played to seemingly cut a promo but was never actually given a chance to talk about his win over Logan Paul at SoFi Stadium in a meaningful way.

While Rollins attempted to play the moment off as a “miscommunication,” he did have a lot to say on the matter while peeling back the curtain on the ins and outs of how WWE produces its televised programs in the process.

“That was not a big deal. I was upset, but it was mostly production, a miscommunication,” Rollins said via Fightful. “That was the night after Mania, and the intent of the segment was to go to break with the audience singing my song, allow them to sing during the break, come back up, they might still be singing, and then drift off into nothingness. For whatever reason, that never made it through to production, so when we go to commercial, instead of letting the crowd party, they did the thing where they black the house, shutdown the music, and play the stupid video packages, which messed up what the whole plan was. The crowd was trying to sing, but you have Stone Cold Steve Austin talking about Broken Skull Ranch. ‘Did no one get the memo?' It was just a production snafu. In the middle of the commercial break, I'm yelling to try to get it turned off so they could keep singing, but it was already a disaster. The crowd was confused and didn't know what to make of it. We came back and did the rest of the segment, but it didn't translate the way you wanted because the crowd wasn't able to participate the way the segment was meant to be planned. I wasn't really upset about that, it was just a bad handling.”

Considering that particular RAW has the lowest rating of any WWE show since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for Vince McMahon, according to Cagematch, it's safe to say Rollins' cut promo was far from the biggest issue from that particular night. Still, it would have been nice to see what the “Visionary” had to say on the subject and if he had any chance to salvage an otherwise brutal end to an incredible weekend.