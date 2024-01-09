Another RAW another challenger for Rollins.

After watching CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and pretty much everyone else speak their minds on the second RAW of 2024, Seth Rollins marched down to the ring himself to help psych up the crowd and give the fans a reason to sing in the Rip City.

Marching to the ring with his WWE World Heavyweight Championship around his waist, Rollins ran through his State of the WWE Universe to assembled masses, letting them know he's ready to take on whatever challenges – and challengers – come his way.

“Portland, Oregon, welcome to Monday Night Rollins! Yeah, I am a ‘Visionary,' I am a ‘Revolutionary,' I am your World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins! Oh Rip City, you've done it again, man, but Portland, we are in the home stretch now, the Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away, after that, we are on the road to WrestleMania!” Seth Rollins declared. “Now my WrestleMania track record is pretty good, I've won a couple of titles, I had a little cash in, but Portland, there is actually one thing that I have never done when it comes to WrestleMania: I have never taken a world title into WrestleMania. I've never been the headline, I've never been on the marquee, but that all changes this year, because this the year of Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins! I've worked too hard, I've worked too hard, and I took a title that a year ago didn't even exist and I turned it into the most important prize in this industry. And I did it the way I said I was going to do it, I was gonna be a fighting champion and I was gonna be a workhorse champion, but Portland, the work is not done. No, no, no, no, no, because I've got one little question: Who am I going to beat at the grandest stage of them all?”

As the crowd cheered for CM Punk, Rollins cut back in, but only for a moment.

“In his dreams maybe, hahaha,” Rollins joked. “Because that RAW roster is so loaded from top to bottom, and there are so many Superstars…”

And yet, not one sentence back into his statement, Rollins was interrupted again, this time by none other than the anti-hero of RAW Day 1, Jinder Mahal, who is incredibly committed to re-inserting himself into the championship picture in 2024.

Jinder Mahal is tired of being overlooked by Seth Rollins.

After listening to Seth Rollins run through his typical schtick, Jinder Mahal marched down to the ring for the second RAW in a row, and once again, he had plenty to say about being so consistently overlooked.

“Of course you are out here singing your own praises. Ladies and gentlemen, the ‘Revolutionary,' the ‘Visionary.' How is it last week in five minutes I was more of a ‘Revolutionary' than you were in the last five years, ask yourself that? Your only purpose is to entertain these clowns and further push this agenda of degeneracy. You think I'm lying, Portland? Take a look around! Take a look at your city! Degeneracy at every street corner!” Jinder Mahal told the RAW audience.

“Am I lying? The World Heavyweight Champion, the man with the platform, yet you instill no change, you speak no truth. You sing, you dance, you dress up, but you provide no value. You throw temper tantrums when things don't go your way when the show goes off the air, but I digress. You pride yourself as a workhorse, a man who provides opportunities except to a tenured, decorated, deserving former WWE Champion. You have the audacity to overlook the ‘Modern Day Maharaja?' You have the audacity to overlook me? Let me remind you, I beat Randy Orton, the ‘Greatest of All Time' and I did it with ease. Yet you disrespect me? You overlook me? This disrespect will not be tolerated! Seth, I've known you for a long time, I see through this facade, this charade; I see through it all. But for the first time Seth, look me in my eyes, for the first time in a long time, I have your attention.”

After taking a moment to compose his thoughts, Rollins provided Mahal with his retort, which, in typical “Visionary” fashion, was equal parts thoughtful and irreverent.

“Jinder, I may say something that surprises you right now but you are right, you are right, we have been overlooking you, we have been overlooking Jinder Mahal, but Jinder, that wasn't an accident, yeah, yeah, we've been doing it on purpose for years now; we've been trying to forget you until last week when The Rock showed up and put your balls in a vice,” Seth Rollins responded. “But here's the thing, Jinder, I have to admire that after The Rock fried him last week, he showed back up, he stood back up, he got back up. I respect that, but what I don't respect is you coming out here and ruining our party, and getting in my face! And so yeah, you got my attention Jinder, you're sick of being overlooked. You want to do something these people will remember you forever for? Take a swing, Jinder! Hahaha, that's what I thought, same hold Jinder.”

Unfortunately for Rollins, he didn't get his wish until a few moments later, when Mahal attacked him with his back turned and started a brawl that will now result in a World Heavyweight Championship match next week on RAW. While not the outcome fans in Portland were hoping for, the results should lead to another fun match and another notch in Rollins' proverbial bedpost, which is important considering his belt could be hotly contested depending on the results of the Royal Rumble.