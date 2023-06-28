With Money in the Bank right around the corner, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch stopped by ESPN's First Take to talk wrestling, London, and, most importantly of all, which sports figures they would make into WWE heels if they somehow wrestled the book away from Paul “Triple H” Levesque… or Vince McMahon, depending on the night.

While both performers let it be known that they made the list together, with Lynch's picks decidedly less than household names, Rollins specifically came in hot, delivering not one, not two, but three relatively controversial picks that will certainly have fans talking heading into WWE's next Premium Live Event.

Seth Rollins' #3 Heel: Bill Belichick.

Coming in at the five spot on his joint list with wife Becky Lynch – “The Man” exclusively picked MMA fighters – Seth Rollins decided to focus on more of a heel manager than a traditional heel, a Paul Heyman instead of a Roman Reigns, if you will.

Of the managers in professional sports right now, none fit the bill better than Bill Belichick, the long-time New England Patriots head coach who, as Rollins pointed out, knows a thing or two about bending the rules in the pursuit of championship gold.

“Every good heel contingent needs a great manager, so we’re kicking it off with Bill Belichick, one of the greatest of all time,” Rollins said via Fightful. “But look at him. He’s all happy there, but he’s not all smiles, you know that. He’s Nobby ‘The Brain’; he’s ‘Classy’ Freddie Blassie. He’s great, he’s championship material. He’s got it all. He’s got the pedigree, he’s got the dynasty, he’s got the look, he’s got the sweater top, but he’s got a scowl. He’s got a mean mug, and he’s not afraid to take a shortcut when he needs to. Just saying, DeflateGate. Hey, I’ve been there. You gotta win at all costs.”

To Rollins' credit, he has been there, as he famously cashed in his Money in the Bank open contract on Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 31, and forever made any future The Shield reunions very awkward with Roman Reigns. If that made him a heel, then maybe Belichick's nickname, Darth Vader, is an earned one.

Belichick is my spirit animal. https://t.co/iWhnoUx1KL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 2, 2020

Seth Rollins' #2 Heel: LeBron James.

Turning his attention to actual athletes – no offense to Belichick's time playing center at Wesleyan University – if the Pats' head coach is a heelish manager who will do whatever it takes to get ahead, then LeBron James, the greatest basketball player ever in the eyes of many a fan, slots perfectly into the sort of cocky heel role that has made performers like MJF and Roman Reigns a ton of money.

“I’m telling you, LeBron James, that’s right. He’s too good. He comes in, drafted number one overall. Want to go to college? No, he ain’t gotta go to college. Just come right out of high school, expectations through the roof. Absolutely blows them out of the water. Championships, MVP, all-time leading scorer. You got an accolade, LeBron’s got it,” Rollins said.

“Constantly compared to some of the greatest of all time, but everybody’s got an opinion about LeBron. Either he’s the greatest of all time, or he’s never gonna be Kobe. He’s never gonna be Mike. You know what, he shrugs it off. He smokes a cigar. He hangs out on a yacht. He does whatever LeBron wants to do. It’s his world, we’re all just living in it. Very, very easy to dislike. He’s too good. He can’t be beat.”

If LeBron is the “Tribal Chief,” then who is the Seth Rollins of the NBA? Steph Curry? Then again, to Cavaliers fans like The Miz, they would probably say “Chief Curry” is the heel in the situation, so what makes a bad guy really is in the eye of the beholder.

@KingJames signing with Miami is not brave, it's cowardice! Be a man LeBron! Stay home or you'll never be the next MJ. Kobe: the babyface? — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 8, 2010

Seth Rollins' #1 Heel: Aaron Rodgers.

And last but not lead on his heel list, Seth Rollins decided to make things personal and name the man that has personally made his life as a Chicago Bears fans borderline insufferable for the last decade and a half: Aaron Rodgers.

“Speaking of punchable faces, we’re going all the way to number one, a little personal for me, this is Aaron Rodgers,” Rollins said. “You wanna talk about punchable faces, this guy has got the most punchable face in all the NFL, and he knows it, too. He knows it. He’s cocky. He’s got swag. He goes out there, tells the Bears he owns you. ‘I own you’? I think there was some profanity involved there. We won’t go there with that. But this is Aaron Rodgers we’re talking about. He goes on the McAfee show, he says whatever he wants. He’s got all of his opinions. I wish I was a defensive end. I wish I was coming around the edge. I wish I was getting his blind side. I wish I could rip him apart.”

You know, this one sort of speaks for itself, with the biggest question probably being which Bears edge rusher Rollins would like to be as he “rips him apart,” Robert Quinn? Khalil Mack? Or how about Julius Peppers, a former bear who actually played with Rodgers on the Packers towards the end of his career? Either way, Rollins is likely happy that Rodgers is the AFC East's problem now, with the Bears now getting to play Jordan Love twice a year instead. Hopefully, he doesn't pick up where Rodgers left off and take the league by storm as the “Architect” of a brand new Packers dynasty.