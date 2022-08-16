WWE’s Seth Rollins still supports ex-Shield member Jon Moxley

For one reason or another, fans have been debating which member of the WWE faction, The Shield, is the best wrestler.

Some prefer Roman Reigns, the current Unsidputed WWE Universal Champion who has held the RAW belt for over 700 days and has genuinely dominated the wrestling world for about two years now. Reigns hasn’t lost a match since a Florence, South Carolina-based house show back in May, hasn’t lost a singles match since the Royal Rumble in January – albeit via DQ -, and unless Drew McIntyre shocks the world at Clash at the Castle, probably won’t have to worry about losing a match again until at least Survivor Series, maybe Royal Rumble 2022, but most likely WrestleMania 39 in sunny Los Angeles, California.

Others, understandably, prefer Jon Moxley, the man formerly known to the WWE Universe as Dean Ambrose. Like Reigns, Moxley currently holds two championships, the GCW World Championship and the AEW World Championship, and the latter belt may be of the interim variety, his matches against everyone from Mance Warner to Brody King, Chris Jericho, and most recently Effy have made him a hero to fans of indie wrestling and public enemy number one to old heads like Jim Cornette who like their in-ring work without multiple kissing spots.

Sidebar: If Cornette hates Moxey more than Kenny Omega, which currently feels like the case, he must be doing something really right or really wrong.

There is, however, another member of The Shield, and for one reason or another, he very seldom gets the credit for his work both as a character and a wrestler: Seth Rollins.

Blame it on his allegiance with The Authority, blame it on his over-the-top work as the “Monday Night Messiah” or his more recent, “Freakin” ways, but Rollins is often considered the Kevin Love/Chris Bosh/Draymond Green of the group, with more casual fans not being quite as appreciative of his contributions as their more hardcore counterparts.

And yet, despite having a successful career, a budding family, and a steady workload both on RAW and on house shows with the WWE, Rollins is still willing to show his friends some love and come out to their events even if he isn’t supposed to, as you can see from his appearance at GCW Homecoming to watch Jon Moxley-EFFY I at the Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel Atlantic City. While a return of Tyler Black to the indies probably isn’t imminent, as Rollins appears to be as close to a lifer as anyone on the WWE roster today, it’s nice to see long-time friends bonded forever due to a shared experience still supporting each other all of these years later.

Good guy Seth “Freakin” Rollins watching Jon Moxley vs Effy live this past weekend. Awesome to see them still supporting each other. #AEW #WWE #GCW pic.twitter.com/ImeDipMgyj — Offended Podcast (@OffendedPod) August 15, 2022

Seth Rollins has found a new place in the WWE Universe.

There was a time when Seth Rollins and the main event picture were as synonymous as WWE and the term “sports entertainer.” He’s wrestled in a match with a WWE title on the line over 400 times, according to Cagematch, with his first bout coming via a house show match for the Intercontinental Championship versus Cody Rhodes all the way back in 2012, and has had 12 different titles runs in the company under Vince McMahon, 15 in total if you count FCW.

And yet, not since Buddy Murphy-now-Matthews was employed by The Fed has Rollins held a championship. But why? What happened to the certified madman who was willing to “burn it down” in the pursuit of a championship? Well, according to the man himself, he’s simply toned things down because he became a dad. Sounds crazy, right? But it’s true, as Rollins

“It’s one of those things – for me, it’s extra inspiring. You wanna work harder to make the kid proud and earn as much of a living as you can to provide for that person. I think she’s been extra inspirational in that way, but at the same time, she’s obviously made me think about things in a safer way. I’ve got to follow her around – she’s two now, so she’s running around like a crazy person, lots of up and downs. I wanna be able to do that stuff with her. You do definitely start to think about taking it easier where you can in the ring so you’re not in as much pain in your off time.”

Huh, so we won’t be seeing Rollins wrestling in an “exploding barbed wire death match” anytime soon? Or at least one that isn’t designed by Kenny Omega and Don Callis? Well, that’s a shame.

Ultimately, it would appear Seth Rollins is happy to be where he is right now and is overall happy with his booking. While a championship would be nice, and he certainly works enough dates to be considered a “fighting champion,” Rollins has consistently found ways to get himself over without one and will remain a fixture of RAW alongside his Wife, Becky Lynch, until he either can’t go anymore or wants to take on a lighter workload to focus on his family and friends.