After two successful televised title defenses in the month of June alone, a grueling schedule by WWE standards, Seth Rollins found his most difficult challenge yet at Money in the Bank, where he finally threw down with Finn Balor with a world title on the line – albeit the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, not the Universal Championship – for the first time in over seven years.

The results? A win by the “Visionary,” even if the emergency of Señor Money in the Bank made things very interesting in his match with the leader of The Judgement Day, Finn Balor.

Talking to reporters after his Money in the Bank victory, Rollins noted that while his title is still new, he is doing everything in his power to build up the legacy of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, becoming the sort of Workhorse Champ that would make performers like the “Nature Boy,” “The Hitman,” and even “The Game” proud.

“I mean, every single time we’re out there defending this World Heavyweight Championship, we’re building it up, you know?” Seth Rollins said. “From Day 1, that was going to be the goal; look at what Roman has done with the Universal Championship, very special, no comparison. We are working every single day, whether it’s here tonight, whether it’s New Castle, whether it’s Schefield; wherever we go, whatever we’re doing, this title is gonna be on the line. Any time I can defend it, that’s part of that prestige. Very old school in that way; very Ric Flair, very Bret Hart, very Triple H. So that’s the way I’m gonna do it, and by hook or by crook, man, I’m going to go out there and do my best.”

Unfortunately for Rollins, just because he won the title doesn't mean he's out of the woods, as Damian Priest will certainly be keeping an eye on the “Revolutionary” moving forward now that he can steal a title shot at any point of his choosing over the next year. Considering how frequently Rollins defends his title versus Reigns, is he all the more worried about Señor Money in the Bank? Rollins, who has the most famous Money in the Bank cash-in of all time, had an answer to that too, and it focused more on how Priest's appearance impacted Balor more than himself.

“Yeah man, I’ve done it, I’ve done it on the grandest stage in the biggest way, so I understand. I knew the moment Damian Priest won that Ladder match tonight, there was a chance he was gonna stick his nose in our business tonight, and he did. Fortunately, I was prepared for it for the most part. It didn’t seem like Finn was, though, so very interesting in that regard. But yeah, man, I mean, that contract changes people’s lives; it changed mine. I mean, I wouldn’t be sitting here holding this title, talking to you fine folks doing the show if it wasn’t for that cash-in. And so Damian Priest has an opportunity to change his life, I just hope he doesn’t do it all at my expense.”

Is The Judgement Day approaching an inflection point or even a Civil War Bloodline-style? Maybe yes, maybe no, but either way, that isn't going to stop Rollins in his pursuit of greatness.

Seth Rollins names his dream opponents in NXT.

Elsewhere in his appearance at the Money in the Bank press conference, Seth Rollins was asked about his recent return to NXT and whether or not there are any stars other than Bron Breakker he would like to wrestle in the future.

Unsurprisingly, Rollins said yes, and even named two relatively predictable performers that he would happily throw down with in the not-too-distant future.

“Oh man, I would be remiss if I did not mention the NXT Champion himself, Mr. Carmelo Hayes,” Rollins said. “He’s super talented, I would love to get in the ring with him, I think our styles would mesh really well. And there’s just a ton of cats down there; if I don’t say Nathan Frazer, he’s going to bet me up, he’s going to give me h*ll. ‘Hey mate, why didn’t you give me the rub?’ You know, he’s come a long way, you know, he just had a fantastic match with Dragon Lee recently on NXT. I mean, there’s a lot of up-and-coming talent down there, and Carmelo’s the one who jumps off the page for me.”

No offense to Frazer, who is the current NXT UK Heritage Cup holder, but if either of those matches happens any time soon – or the two work together as a tag team – it will probably involve Melo, as he's been working with Rollins over the past few weeks to grand results and Rhea Ripley has already let it be known that the “Trick and Melo Gang” have become The Judgement Day's business following his match with Balor on RAW. Book it, Triple H, as Melo plus the “Visionary” is Money… in the Bank.