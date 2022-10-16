WWE’s Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have a tough road ahead

Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have been an impromptu tag team in WWE for about a month. Though they’ve only technically worked two tag team matches as a unit, one of which was a three-on-three bout with Damage CTRL that also featured NXT rising star Roxanne Perez, the duo have rapidly come together as a plucky young babyface faction, and for the most part, fans seem to really like the team.

Gone are the days of Aliyah bogging down Rodriquez’s matches – paraphrasing her words, not mine – back are the days of Shotzi’s tank, and even when their matches don’t quite go as planned, the duo have never been the low part of a show, or anything other than an encouraging effort from two of SmackDown‘s brightest young stars.

With blue skies on the horizon for their careers, individual and as a team, Shotzi and Rodriquez are the perfect potential play for Triple H and company to bet on for the not-too-distant future, especially with Charlotte Flair reportedly returning in the not-too-distant future potentially with a new, heelish persona.

Fortunately, that potential will be tested early and often over the next few weeks, as, after agreeing to assist Perez with her insistent Cora Jade problem on the forthcoming edition of SmackDown, the duo will then have to wrestle Damage CTRL once more, this time for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships while Bayley roams around the outside area barking orders at her troops in order to stay on top. Will they succeed? Only time will tell, but it’s safe to say they will try their darndest.

Shotzi and Rodriguez are ready for their forthcoming WWE tests.

When asked about the prospects of wrestling her former tag team partner, Cora Jade, back in NXT as Perez’s Pick Your Poison champion by Meghan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown, Rodriquez detailed her excitement for the bout.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go back to NXT,” Morant said. “I’ve been seeing what Cora has been doing around there lately and I’m really glad Roxanne came to SmackDown and picked me to teach her a lesson.”

“She picked an excellent choice, I must say,” added Shotzi.

When Morant followed up with a question about the prospects of wrestling Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the forthcoming edition of SmackDown, Shotzi and Rodriquez doubled down on their confidence ahead of the big match.

“Well, do you know what?” Shotzi asserted. “They have been an absolute pain in our booties and we are sick of it.”

“That’s right Meghan,” Rodriguez agreed. “If tonight was just a taste, just know that I am hungry now and I am so pumped for next week, because those titles are coming back with us.

“Oh yeah, that’s right,” Shotzi concluded. “Do you know what we are gonna do? We are gonna kick their butts.”

After taking part in a chest bump that, for a change, didn’t result in Shotzi falling to the ground in a viral clip, the duo ran off together, celebrating the excitement of the future in front of them. Considering the challenges ahead of the duo, from Rodriquez’s forthcoming working vacation to NXT for a grudge match with Cora Jade or their collective match against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, WWE’s current Women’s Tag Team Champions and their ex-rivals in NXT, that sort of boundless positivity should serve them well.