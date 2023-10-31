When news broke that WWE was going to bring back Halloween Havoc for not one but two weeks of television, fans had a pretty good feeling that Shotzi, the “Ballsy Bada**” and noted Halloween aficionado, was going to make her triumphant return to the Performance Center in Orlando to host the event like Jim Bob Briggs or her idol, Elvira.

One person who didn't know about the gig, at least until she was officially announced as the host on the 10/10 edition of NXT, was none other than Shotzi herself, as she noted in an interview with Graham “GSM ” Matthews heading into the show,

“I actually found out that I was hosting this year when I showed up at NXT a couple of weeks ago,” Shotzi said via Fightful. “Kind of the same thing as last year. I already had some costumes lined up, and I was set.”

Asked if she expected to get the call or, in this case, get the announcement for the show on live television, Shotzi noted that she did, as Halloween is sort of her thing, and she wants to top Elvira as the all-time leading host of the show.

“I hate to say it, but I do kind of expect it,” Shotzi said, “I am kind of in a competition, a competition by myself, against Elvira because she is like my role model. She has been a part of three Halloween Havocs back when WCW had it, and I want to top her. I just need one more. One more, I'll be so happy.”

After expanding her Halloween offerings with a special show on YouTube alongside fellow Halloween Havoc host Scarlette, it's safe to say WWE is very happy with what Shotzi brings to the table: Watch out, Elvira, your record is in danger.

WWE Superstars join Shotzi in celebrating Halloween.

While Shotzi may be the most Halloween-y member of the WWE Universe, as she's currently rocking a set of liberty spikes that would make Pinhead proud, she isn't the only performer with an affinity for the holiday, as NXT has served as a veritable showcase for fun holiday costumes over the years.

In 2021, Santos Escobar wanted to pay tribute to Rey Mysterio by wearing a version of his original purple Halloween Havoc costume from WCW – which, in turn, paid tribute to Escobar's father, El Fantasma – but when the babyface luchador found out about the idea, he sent him the actual costume to wear for the show, as Escobar noted in an interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda.

“I called Rey, and I asked him, ‘Rey, is there a chance that I could wear your wristbands for the match?' And he said, ‘No. I'm going to send over the entire gear, and if it fits, wear it.' I think to me, it was an opportunity to pay homage to the two guys that put the Mexican Cruiserweight Division on the map and that set the tone for what happened years later and two decades later,” Santos Escobar said.

Bronson Reed, too, brought his holiday spirit to NXT, opting to dress as Rikishi for Halloween Battle Royal in 2019, a tribute, as he recalls in an interview with Fightful, to Scotty 2 Hotty.

“So the battle royal I won was 2019, and I knew the Halloween Battle Royal was coming up. Me? I’m a huge wrestling fan. Obviously, I’m huge into movies and stuff like that, but if I’m going to dress up as someone, I’m going to pay homage to someone else. I did that with Rikishi, I was Reed-kishi,” Bronson Reed said via 411 Mania. “At the time, Scotty 2 Hotty was a producer. So it seemed to sync up where I was like, ‘This is the perfect moment.’ Not only to be Reed-kishi in the battle royal, but we also got to do the dance together. He did the Worm. The whole thing was incredible.”

Raquel Rodriguez talked to Fightful about her Halloween Battle Royal costuming, too, explaining her decision to go as Lacho Libre.

“The people who choose the costumes are usually us. Creativity is all put on us for when it comes to those moments. So sometimes you choose to dress up like current superstars, past superstars, random animals, and things, for example,” Raquel Rodriguez said. “I think the best thing about these battle royals is whoever you were dressing up as. That was so much fun to emulate those characteristics into the match. Like if you had a baby, you could act like a baby the whole time. I know Rhea Ripley and Lacey Evans, I think they dressed up as the Street Profits one time. So they were out there dancing and doing all the Street Profits moves. I was like, ‘This is amazing!’ It was so much fun. I was Nacho Libre one of those years because I was like, ‘This just fits me.’ I love Ignacio. It’s what I do. I was Nacho Libre.”

With multiple performers having already joined the Halloween costume list in 2023, with Roxanne Perez famously going as Freddy Krueger, Fallon Henley dressing as Tiffany Stratton, and Dani Palmer opting to do her best Spider Gwen impersonation, it's safe to say Halloween Havoc will maintain its tradition of fun customing for years to come.