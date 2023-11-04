After talking plenty of smack heading into Crown Jewel, John Cena saw his losing streak continue in a disastrous loss to Solo Sikoa.

Heading into Crown Jewel, John Cena had something more important than a title to defend in the ring when he went face to face with the Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa: Pride.

That's right, after failing to secure a singles win this decade, with his losing streak extending back five years at this point, the “GOAT” was going to prove to fans in Saudi Arabia and beyond that he could still go, and thus, could avoid any talks of retirement, at least for the time being.

I mean, come on, was Cena really going to drop a match to a man who, by his own admission, was nothing more than a Taz wannabe?

Well, as it turns out, yes, he did drop the match, and in incredible fashion, to be specific.

After working a relatively close contest, with a few babyface comebacks that got fans all aboard the “GOAT-mobile,” Sikoa ultimately proved not only who's got next but who maybe doesn't have it anymore, as Cena was bombarded with about a dozen Samoan Spikes right to the throat before being pinned unceremoniously for the 1-2-3.

Now granted, on paper, this was a pretty cool thing for Cena to do, as he made Sikoa look like an absolute world-beater with his incredibly dominant efforts at Crown Jewel, but it's hard not to watch what happened and not feel a little bit bad about it, as this would have been a surefire win for “The Champ” just a few years back. Folks, it really does look like an era is about to end within the WWE Universe.