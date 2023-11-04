After taking a Samoan Spike to the throat on the previous edition of SmackDown, John Cena shut down Solo Sikoa ahead of Crown Jewel.

After taking a Samoan Spike to the throat on the previous edition of SmackDown, a maneuver designed by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to take away the biggest weapon from their foe's arsenal, John Cena was booked for a face-to-face segment with the “Street Champ” on the go-home edition of the Blue Brand.

Would Cena be able to do much talking after a throat injury versus one of the most brutal men in the WWE Universe? Or would the 46-year-old look even more mortal than he has over the past few months? Either way, Heyman made it a point to do most of the chatting and let the entire WWE Universe know that he really didn't want to do this.

“I'm wondering how many of you realize that this is what they call ‘the end of days' with the ‘Doctor of Thugganomics,' John Cena. It's not the way that I wanted it to be. This was not my fault, and don't you dare blame your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns; John Cena comes back to WWE, who does he pick a fight with? The Bloodline; what in the h*ll do you think we in the Bloodline are going to do, just let him get away with it,” Paul Heyman told the WWE Universe.

“No, I pick up my phone and call Roman Reigns? No, Roman Reigns makes the call. Roman Reigns calls the shot. Roman Reigns calls the shot, and by what does he do? Roman Reigns turns to the enforcer, Roman Reigns turns to the sergeant at arms, Roman Reigns turns to our assassin: Roman Reigns turns to Solo. And let's be clear on this, Solo does have a huge future in WWE, and not just as an enforcer but one day stepping up when the time is right to be the ‘Tribal Chief.' And you can't become the ‘Tribal Chief' without victims at your feet, and there's no bigger victim to be victimized than John Cena. Oh John, you could have made it easy…”

In a rare twist of fate, Sikoa asked Heyman for the mic and decided to address the WWE Universe for what very well might be his first extended promo.

“Paul, why are you wasting your breath talking to them?” Solo Sikoa asked his “Wiseman” friend. “We didn't come here to talk to them. We came here to talk to John Cena face-to-face.”

Ask, and you shall receive, as Cena made his way down to the ring and prepared for what might be his final SmackDown appearance for the foreseeable future, depending on how things shake out.

John Cena is ready to end Solo Sikoa on the spot.

Making good on Nick Aldis' promise of a face-to-face between John Cena and Solo Sikoa, the “Enforcer” of the Bloodline decided to shoot on his Crown Jewel rival, letting him know that he's been afforded free reign to do as he pleases in Saudi Arabia.

“John Cena. I'm p*ssed off I got to wait till tomorrow to fight you, but I got orders from the ‘Tribal Chief,' and those orders were to give you this microphone so you can say goodbye to them while you still can,” Solo Sikoa told John Cena. “Because come tomorrow, you won't be able to.”

Taking the mic from his soon-to-be in-ring foe, Cena decided to keep things short and sweet, decimating Sikoa's entire career in, by his own admission, 90 seconds or less.

“That's it? Do you realize who you're in the ring with? We've been waiting for you to talk for over a year, and that's all you bring to the table? Oh man, I can do this with half a voice, and it's only going to take 90 seconds to cook you. I'mma say goodbye, I'mma say goodbye, but I'm not going to say goodbye to them; I'm gonna say goodbye for them. We all know the only reason you've got a job here is because of your cousin. And we all see you, homie, walking around, thinking you're some big, bada** enforcer, when you're nothing but a bargain basement Taz ripoff,” John Cena responded.

“So do me a solid, Solo: Tape your thumb up extra tight, cause the only place it's getting stuck tomorrow is straight up your a**. Yeah, that's about 90 seconds.”

Whoa, shout out to Taz for getting that Cena co-sign, especially as he collects checks from WWE's top rival, AEW. Fortunately, if Cena has his way, Sikoa's singles run in WWE will go a lot like Taz's, in that he'll look good for a time, disappear into the midcard, and then just sort of… go away.