WWE currently has the most stacked roster it has ever had in the company’s history. From the top guys to the superstars who barely get any TV time, the WWE locker room is filled with talent that can make an impact and win over the crowd on any given night. The unfortunate part of having a stacked roster is that sometimes superstars get lost in the shuffle and have no direction. Sometimes superstars run out of options of who they can face and need a fresh start somewhere else.

Years ago, if a WWE talent got lost in the shuffle and had zero direction, there weren’t many places similar to WWE they could leave for. Companies like New Japan, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling never had the mainstream exposure that WWE has. Along came AEW, and now WWE talent has a possible destination if they feel their career is being wasted. Here are a handful of WWE superstars who would thrive in AEW if they were to jump ship.

Dolph Ziggler

Man, I love Dolph Ziggler. I can’t believe WWE doesn’t give him the proper spotlight he deserves. Ziggler has been a WWE veteran since I can even remember. He is one of WWE’s most consistent workers and can give you a classic match with just about anybody. His character work is superb, and he has done an excellent job at helping get over young talent over the years. Ziggler is remarkable in that role, but he deserves one last big run. If WWE isn’t going to give it to him, AEW should. If Ziggler ever wanted another run on a roster that could use his charisma and veteran presence, AEW is the place for him.

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has done a boatload of nothing since returning to WWE. I was a fan of Strowman’s back in 2017/2018 when he was on his “Monster Among Men” run. Since returning, we haven’t seen that monster and don’t know when we will again. Strowman was awesome because he was the only athletic BIG man on the roster. Now that WWE is trying to shove Omos down our throats, it feels like Strowman lost his spot as WWE’s top big man. With that being said, he could return to being a monster among men in AEW. AEW can properly present Strowman as a monster and a massive threat to anybody on the roster.

Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano hasn’t had much time under Triple H’s creative control to showcase his unbelievable talents. After missing some time, he returned at the Royal Rumble and lasted nearly 30 minutes. Gargano is arguably the GOAT of NXT, but he hasn’t been presented as that on the main roster. Gargano can go after the United States or Intercontinental Championship, but besides that, I’m not sure what else there is for him. Johnny Gargano is a pure wrestler and would fit in perfectly in AEW. He can have better feuds and matches with some of the most talented wrestlers in the world. I don’t think a world championship run would be in his future there, but he’d get a bigger spotlight in AEW than in WWE.

AJ Styles

Hear me out. Imagine if AJ Styles had one last major run and got to go up against wrestlers like Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and wrestlers from other promotions. Styles has one more world title run in him and can get that in WWE. I think AEW offers more exciting storylines and feuds for AJ Styles. AJ Styles isn’t a WWE lifer, so it wouldn’t shock me if he decided to go down this route. Plus, if Styles goes to AEW and wins the world championship, he can say he was the WWE, AEW, TNA, and IWGP champion. That’d be a pretty remarkable accomplishment.

Kevin Owens

Again, hear me out. Kevin Owens has gotten an incredible push since Triple H took over creative last year. He’s coming off an Undisputed Universal Championship match and is involved in the hottest story in wrestling today. Everything I said about AJ Styles can be applied to Kevin Owens. He still has at least one more world championship run left in him and can achieve that in WWE. But he can achieve that same success in AEW and then some. The matches he would have with the AEW roster would be incredible, and he already has a history with a few top guys over there. Kevin Owens in AEW would be insane.

Those are a handful of WWE superstars who would thrive in AEW. The idea of these superstars matching up with new opponents and being involved in fresh storylines is mouth-watering. Will any of these superstars ever jump ship to AEW? Who knows, but never say never in wrestling.

