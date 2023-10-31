As they have become accustomed to doing in the WWE Universe, the members of Judgment Day, this time Rhea Ripley, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, decided to open up the RAW show as a state of the union of their faction, letting fans know that they are not only good but that they, in fact, run the show.

“Welcome to Monday Night RAW, the show Judgment Day runs. Come on, guys, we've proven this every single week, it's not a saying anymore, because we've taken care of every single Superstar that has stood in our way. I mean, last week, Damian Priest,he absolutely shattered Cody Rhodes' ankle, isn't that right? And that's just the beginning because tonight, my Dirty Dom, my Latino Heat, he's going to put down Ricochet and remind him not to disrespect the Judgment Day. And then we have JD, whose going to remind Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins exactly what it feels like to be an enemy of the Judgment Day. And as for Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre go, they've got some decisions to make, and whichever one decides to make the right deal with the Judgment Day, it will decide who walks out of Crown Jewel as a loser like all of you or as the World Heavyweight Champion,” Rhea Ripley said.

“Speaking of Crown Jewel, I've got the odds stacked against me, I'll take it, I do, I'm going to be stepping in the ring with four of the baddest women here within the WWE, but for me, that's just another opportunity to prove to every single one of you who is the most dominant woman here within the WWE and why Mami is always on top.”

Unfortunately for Ripley, as is so often the case, she was interrupted before she could finish her thought, with none other than the “Underdog from the Underground,” Sami Zayn, marching down to the ring to let the entire faction know that he is will never bow down to their unchallenged rule.

Sami Zayn vows to fight the Judgment Day in WWE forever.

Making his way down to the ring with a smirk on his face, Sami Zayn patiently waited his turn to address Judgment Day, allowing fans to sing his song like any good babyface should.

Clearly satisfied with himself and his decision, Zayn lifted up the microphone to let Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and the rest of the WWE Universe know that he has no desire to let Judgment Day run Monday Night RAW unchecked.

“I'm sorry Rhea, I know I wasn't exactly invited out here but I've gotta tell you, I am so sick of hearing you talk. I am so sick of hearing you talk about power, and how Judgment Day has all the power and Judgment Day has all the Championships, and how Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW. Let me explain something to you about me, in case you haven't learned this about me, fighting me for the last six month, alright; my entire career, my entire life, I have fought people like the Judgment Day,” Sami Zayn announced to the WWE Universe.

“People who think like the Judgment Day, people that think that all that matters is power and as long as you're chasing power, you can do whatever you want, you can be as ruthless as you want, as cutthroat as you want, you can rule with an iron fist, you can oppress whoever, whenever, as long as it's in the name of power, so that's fine. If that's the name of your game, fine, but understand that if that's your game, my name is not Sami Zayn, my name is Rebellion. My name is Resistance and I will fight the Judgment Day whether it's one-on-one, two-on-one, three-on-one, four-on-one, even five-on-one; as long as there is a breath of air in my body, I will fight. I will fight the Judgment Day and everything you stand for until the Judgment Day is no more.”

Whoa, now that is a passionate speech by the “Underdog from the Underground,” who has done everything in his power to remain a positive force for change in the WWE Universe despite things rarely seeming to go right for him. Still, it's hard to see where Zayn fits into this storyline, as other than wrestling Priest in the main event of RAW and getting a pre-show match with McDonagh at Crown Jewel, one has to wonder what his role will be in this current Judgment Day storyline, which is sort of just grasping at whichever star is available at any given time.