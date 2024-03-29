When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on WWE television, it's safe to say he's going to take up more time than he was allotted.
From his opening promo segments on SmackDown that caused performers like Naomi to have to work their matches without their entrances, to his closing segment shortly thereafter, where the show clearly went off the air before hitting the grand finale, it's safe to say, “The Great One” believes he is so great – or he is so used to the near-unlimited time afforded to actors on a blockbuster film set to work things out – that the very constraints on television runtimes simply don't apply to the “Final Boss.”
Need proof? Well, look no further than the most recent episode of RAW, where, after the cameras stopped rolling, The Rock decided to keep the party alive, continuing to beat down on the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes well after RAW came off the air.
“No you stay down, f**k that, f**k that, you shut your mouth! Clear my a**. How did that feel? Did that feel good? What, just because the show's over doesn't mean this s**t stops!” The Rock boldly declared to the assembled crowd. “The Rock doesn't give a f**k! You should cry, you should cry, boy! Look at that blood, look at this blood! Yes, yes! What, because the show is over that means it stops? F**k that! Your script? F**k that! This is what happens, boy, when you f**k with the ‘Final Boss.' Come in here, cameraman, look at this face. Now, Mama Rhodes, Mama Rhodes, this is for you. I'll see you at WrestleMania. F**K him!”
Alright, did The Rock really need to go on for that extra two minutes? No, other than dropping a few more F-bombs for the heck of it, Rocky more or less continued on with the same lines he used on RAW‘s broadcast, calling Rhodes “Boy,” hitting him with the belt, and promising a special gift for Mama Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. While the video did have a point, highlighting that The Rock hates Rhodes even when the cameras aren't rolling, its effectiveness could be maximized with a little bit of self-editing.
The Rock has some “choice” words for WWE for censoring him.
Taking to social media a few days removed from RAW to further air out his grievances while also getting fans excited for the penultimate episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 40, The Rock decided to take aim and fired on a new target, WWE itself, as he feels as though the promotion was trying to silence his message to Cody Rhodes just because the show was off the air.
“I hate constraints and bulls**t rules – and just because some WWE producer says, “clear” (meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over), that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone a great job. It f**king pissed me off. I can’t shut my high emotions off just because a script says we’re done.
“But even in this crazy f**king world of pro wrestling – this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments – telling us what we can or can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you’ll get canceled. They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules. It’s their way or no way.
F**k that. I say it the way I want to say it. I do it the way I want to do it. My choice. Our choice. F**k your ‘clear' – Final Boss.”
So, for fans keeping track at home, The Rock has issues with “Crybaby” Cody Rhodes, the “Walking Clown Emoji” Seth Rollins, Pharoh the dog, who he calls “S**thead,” Mama Rhodes, Television Standards and Practices, and now WWE itself for not pulling a Tony Khan and securing some overrun time to guarantee he got maximum runway to share his message with the world. With just one more week of shows before WrestleMania 40, it makes sense that The Rock wants to maximize his screen time to ensure that his message is sent out to the biggest audience possible, but at this point, TV isn't the only tool at his disposal. No, when the show goes off the air in 2024, the cameras don't have to stop rolling, with The Rock using social media to really further his character work and show that no one, not even WWE, can control what he wants to say, as they can script weekly television but they can't script what he decides to post on social media.
