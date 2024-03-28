In the lead-up to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 Night 2 main event match against Roman Reigns, it seems like a quarter of WWE's main roster, from the The Bloodline, to The Rock, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and even Drew McIntyre, have found a way to enter the feud, even if some, like the “Scottish Warrior,” are using the match and the tag team bout that's set to proceed it the night before, as an excuse to further his own unrelated feud.
One surprising exception? Becky Lynch, Rollins' wife and the one of the other top babyfaces in the promotion who has been feuding with another member of the Anoa'i-Fatu Dynasty, Nia Jax.
What gives? Does Lynch actually believe The Rock has a point, that WWE really is better off with “The Great One” on weekly television? Or have the occasional comments about Maui, Johnson's character from Moana, been enough in Lynch's opinion? Fortunately, “The Man” was asked this very question in an interview with USA Today and her answer was very interesting indeed.
“No, probably not. What's a tricky part is me and the Rock are friends,” Becky Lynch told USA Today. “Whenever (Rollins) has feuds, for the most part to add to them, I will often echo his sentiment. In a marriage, obviously you've got to be a team. You've got to be on the same side of things. And I always am, he's always No. 1 to me. Then it becomes complicated when it's against people that you have your own friendships and bonds with. But in terms of just our characters, I think our heel characters probably would've meshed a bit better than necessarily the babyface ones.”
Would it be cool to see Lynch inserted into this feud in a more meaningful way, cutting a promo against The Rock in a true “Holy You-Know-What” moment? 100 percent, but for that to make sense, Lynch would need to be feuding with Jax officially instead of just working a mini-program while she waits for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. In the end, the minor missed opportunity was nothing too disheartening in the grand scheme of things.
Becky Lynch reflects on her awkward Royal Rumble 2019 appearance.
Elsewhere on her tour to celebrate to help promote WrestleMania 40 and her new book “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,” Becky Lynch sat down for an interview with Lewis Howes of The School Of Greatness to talk her past, present, and future in the ring.
One topic Howes found particularly interesting both in the history of “The Man” and in her book was her appearance in the 2019 Royal Rumble, where Lynch was supposed to have a big heel turn in the pursuit of a feud with Charlotte Flair but ultimately created an interesting dynamic that was far less clear.
“Maybe a bit of everything. I was coming from underneath, I was coming from being this underdog that that audience loved because she was smiley and happy and would do creative things online because she was never getting an opportunity on TV. Even though I wouldn't get opportunities on TV, I was always doing stuff with the digital team or on social media, I would create this little stories that I thought were fun and entertaining and that the audience could get to know who I was. Then, they wanted to turn me heel against Charlotte Flair, who, at the time, was a good guy, but she's the daughter of Ric Flair, and she had multiple title opportunities and was seen very much as the chosen one. So when they were going to turn me heel, I knew, she knew, a lot of people knew that this wasn't going to be a heel turn, this was going to be a mega babyface turn for me because now I'd get this attitude and shoulder chip,” Becky Lynch Lewis Howes of The School Of Greatness via Fightful.
“That worked to a certain point, because I would rely on social media a lot. I started to put stuff out there into the world and on to the internet that I would justify it as it's a business and this is making people talk and it's whatever, but I know it hurt people's feelings that weren't in on it. It's a different thing when you're in the ring or when you're cutting promos and stuff like that, I was like, but this is what people want, they want me to be like this, but me as a person didn't necessarily feel good about that. I'll always justify it, but it left me feeling icky I suppose. [It didn't change] until I went away to have my child. So, it was like from mid 2019 that I just felt like it was forced, it all felt very forced.”
Could WWE have handled things in a better way, both with the feud between Lynch and Flair and in her individual work pre-pregnancy? Sure, but then again, in professional wrestling, almost everything could be improved with the addition of hindsight, so at this point, it makes for a pretty fun chapter in both Lynch's book and her history in the WWE Universe.